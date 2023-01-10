Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5, Day 1 Round-up: Prithvi Shaw slams 240*, Saurashtra bundle out Hyderabad for 79 

Prithvi Shaw smashed 240* off 283 balls as Mumbai reached 397/2 at stumps on Day 1 of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Assam at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. Shaw whacked 33 fours and a six in his dominant innings after Assam won the toss and opted to bowl first. At stumps, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (73*) was giving Shaw company.

In another Ranji Trophy 2022-23 clash in Group B, Saurashtra bundled out Hyderabad for 79 in 30.5 overs at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed three wickets each.

In response, Saurashtra went to stumps at 250/5. Harvik Desai was dismissed for 81, while Sheldon Jackson was unbeaten on 59. Also, Ruturaj Gaikwad (118*) hit another ton as Maharashtra reached 350/6 vs Tamil Nadu.

Eighteen wickets fell on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group C between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in Jamshedpur. Ravi Kiran claimed 5/42 as Chhattisgarh cleaned up Jharkhand for 103 after winning the toss and bowling first. However, Chhattisgarh themselves collapsed to 95/8 by stumps. In another Group C match, Sachin Baby’s 133* took Kerala to 254/6 by stumps against Services.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 1 of Round 5 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Baroda (222/7) vs Bengal

Nagaland (83/5) vs Haryana

Himachal Pradesh (91/2) trail Odisha (191) by 100 runs

Uttar Pradesh (29/3) vs Uttarakhand

Elite Group B

Mumbai (397/2) vs Assam

Andhra (203/3) vs Delhi

Saurashtra (250/5) lead Hyderabad (79) by 171 runs

Maharashtra (350/6) vs Tamil Nadu

Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh (95/8) trail Jharkhand (103) by 8 runs

Puducherry (17/0) trail Goa (223) by 206 runs

Kerala (254/6) vs Services

Karnataka (106/2) trail Rajasthan (129) by 23 runs

Elite Group D

Railways (126/1) lead Tripura (96) by 30 runs

Madhya Pradesh (232/3) vs Gujarat

Vidarbha (6/0) vs Chandigarh

Jammu and Kashmir (146/6) vs Punjab

Plate

Sikkim (94/3) trail Arunachal Pradesh (213) by 119 runs

Manipur (81/4) trail Meghalaya (157) by 76 runs

Bihar (296/4) vs Mizoram

