Bengal pacer Akash Deep claimed 5/42 as Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 170 on Day 3 of the first Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday, February 10.

Responding to Bengal’s first-innings total of 438, MP resumed their innings on 56/2. However, their batters couldn’t rise to the challenge and were all out in 79 overs. Saransh Jain top-scored with 65 off 169 balls, while Shubham Sharma remained unbeaten on 44 off 99 deliveries. However, the Bengal innings crumbled around them.

Anubhav Agarwal was dismissed for 5, while Rajat Patidar was cleaned up by Akash Deep for a second-ball duck. Shahbaz Ahmed (2/30) sent back MP skipper Aditya Shrivastava (7) and Venkatesh Iyer (7) as the batting side slumped to 101/6.

MP suffered a body blow when Akash Deep ended Jain’s resistance for 65, cleaning up the well-set batter. The Bengal pacer also sent back Kumar Kartikeya (0) and Avesh Khan (0) in quick succession, while last man Gaurav Yadav was run out.

Bengal were 59/2 at Stumps on Day 3 of the first Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final. At the close of play, first-innings centurions Sudip Kumar Gharami (12*) and Anustup Majumdar (9*) were at the crease. Bengal have gained a significant lead of 327 runs with two days left in the match.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals: Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada slam tons for Saurashtra against Karnataka

In the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saurashtra staged a brilliant fightback against Karnataka on Day 3. They were 76/2 at Stumps on Day 2 but lost only two wickets on Friday, reaching a healthy 364/4 by the close of play.

Sheldon Jackson (160 off 245 balls) and skipper Arpit Vasavada (112* off 219) dominated proceedings for Saurashtra, adding 232 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership.

While Jackson struck 23 fours and two sixes before being trapped lbw by Krishnappa Gowtham, Vasavada hit 15 fours in his unbeaten knock. At Stumps, Chirag Jani (19*) was giving his skipper company.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals: Brief scores

1st semi-final: Bengal (438 & 59/2) lead Madhya Pradesh (170) by 327 runs - Akash Deep 5/42; Saransh Jain 65

2nd semi-final: Saurashtra (364/4) trail Karnataka (438) by 43 runs - Sheldon Jackson 160, Arpit Vasavada 112*; Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/63

