“Mumbai did not even make an effort to win the semi-final” - Aakash Chopra raises big question on Ranji Trophy format

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has questioned the current Ranji Trophy format where the team with the first-innings lead progress if the match ends in a draw. Referring to the second semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2022 between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh (UP), Chopra lamented that the former demonstrated no urge to win after gaining a first-innings lead.

Mumbai progressed to the final following a draw with UP in Bengaluru. After posing 393 in their first innings, Mumbai bundled out their opposition for 180. In their second innings, they batted 156 overs and scored 533 for four as the match ended in a drab draw.

Describing the “first-innings” rule as a bad advertisement for the Ranji Trophy, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Mumbai deserved to progress to the final but their lead (at end of Day 4) was 662 runs. This is a problem with the format and that’s my big issue. If the Ranji Trophy match winner is going to be decided on the basis of first-innings lead, then why play? Mumbai did not even make an effort to win the semi-final. There was no intention to push for a victory. After getting the first-innings lead, they kept batting on and on. This broke my heart.”

Following the draw in the semi-final, Mumbai reached their Ranji Trophy final for the 47th time.

“Mumbai will start as firm favorites” - Aakash Chopra on Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Mumbai will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh (MP) in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final. Terming the Prithvi Shaw-led side as favorites, Chopra hailed young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring hundreds in both innings of the semi-finals, saying:

“Mumbai have made yet another Ranji Trophy final and will start as firm favorites. Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown that he can be a defender as well as destructor. It was only his third first-class match and to score hundreds in both innings against a good UP side was a commendable effort.”

He also spoke about MP, who will be playing their first final since 1998-99:

“It has been a long wait. They had to beat Bengal (in the semis) to make the final. MP defeated Bengal by 174 runs. I actually thought Bengal might be the favorites. But left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya bowled really well and his five-wicket haul saw Bengal being cleaned up for 175 in their second innings.”

The Ranji Trophy 2022 final will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from June 22 to 26.

