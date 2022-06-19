“Every child's first hero” - Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, cricketers share touching posts on Father’s Day

Several famous cricketers shared heartwarming posts on social media on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday (June 19). From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, a number of players from the cricket fraternity paid tribute to their dads.

Indian cricket legend Tendulkar shared a video in which he remembered his late father. He recalled his father’s advice and said:

“He always told me don’t take shortcuts, prepare yourself properly and, above all, don’t ever lower your values.”

Tendulkar’s father passed away in 1999 when the cricketer was playing the World Cup in England. The legend returned to India for his father’s final rites and then headed back to England to join the team.

In his first match after rejoining the Indian squad, he scored a hundred against Kenya and paid an emotional tribute to his late father by dedicating the century to him.

Sehwag shared a picture of his father reading a newspaper and also images of himself with his children. Along with the pictures, he shared a caption in Hindi and wrote:

“बाजार में सब कुछ मिलता है, बस माँ बाप का प्यार नहीं मिलता.” (You get everything in the market but no father’s love.)

Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan also shared some endearing Father’s Day posts on their official social media handles. Here’s a compilation:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



#FathersDay Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone! Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!#FathersDay https://t.co/fgWQPr8jc6

cheteshwar pujara @cheteshwar1 My support system through everything. Here's wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! My support system through everything. Here's wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! ❤️ https://t.co/h4yqzZWtKW

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh 🏻 From being a son of a great father to being a father of 2 amazing children, it has been an amazing journey! To all the fathers out there, #HappyFathersDay ! You are all superheroes From being a son of a great father to being a father of 2 amazing children, it has been an amazing journey! To all the fathers out there, #HappyFathersDay! You are all superheroes 🙌🏻 https://t.co/cmCcyT4dLP

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir #FathersDay Who says wearing blue black is boring? I just copy my darlings! Who says wearing blue black is boring? I just copy my darlings! ❤️❤️#FathersDay https://t.co/5xw1BMpHwn

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan happy Father’s Day to my fav person in the whole world. #FathersDay Hum hai tum hohappy Father’s Day to my fav person in the whole world. #khansaab Hum hai tum ho 😂 happy Father’s Day to my fav person in the whole world. #khansaab #FathersDay https://t.co/S3wFqGIZEw

Shadab Khan @76Shadabkhan I am who I am today because of my father. He sacrificed his dreams to make our dreams come true. May Allah give you health and happiness. Aap ke baghair hum kuch nahi. #FathersDay I am who I am today because of my father. He sacrificed his dreams to make our dreams come true. May Allah give you health and happiness. Aap ke baghair hum kuch nahi. #FathersDay

IPL franchises share heartwarming Father’s Day posts

Apart from cricketers, a number of IPL franchises also shared heartwarming Father’s Day posts, which featured endearing pictures and videos of players with their children.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a compilation of clips in which cricketers are seen playing cricket and spending some quality time with their kids. Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a collage featuring players and their children captured in cute moments.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) also uploaded touching posts on their social media handles. Take a look:

