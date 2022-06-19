Create
“Every child's first hero” - Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, cricketers share touching posts on Father’s Day

Cricketers have shared some heartwarming Father’s Day posts.
Renin Wilben Albert
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 19, 2022 02:42 PM IST

Several famous cricketers shared heartwarming posts on social media on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday (June 19). From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, a number of players from the cricket fraternity paid tribute to their dads.

Indian cricket legend Tendulkar shared a video in which he remembered his late father. He recalled his father’s advice and said:

“He always told me don’t take shortcuts, prepare yourself properly and, above all, don’t ever lower your values.”

Tendulkar’s father passed away in 1999 when the cricketer was playing the World Cup in England. The legend returned to India for his father’s final rites and then headed back to England to join the team.

In his first match after rejoining the Indian squad, he scored a hundred against Kenya and paid an emotional tribute to his late father by dedicating the century to him.

Sehwag shared a picture of his father reading a newspaper and also images of himself with his children. Along with the pictures, he shared a caption in Hindi and wrote:

“बाजार में सब कुछ मिलता है, बस माँ बाप का प्यार नहीं मिलता.” (You get everything in the market but no father’s love.)

Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan also shared some endearing Father’s Day posts on their official social media handles. Here’s a compilation:

Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!#FathersDay https://t.co/fgWQPr8jc6
My support system through everything. Here's wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! ❤️ https://t.co/h4yqzZWtKW
बाजार में सब कुछ मिलता है,बस माँ बाप का प्यार नहीं मिलता ! #BaapBaapHotaHai #FathersDay https://t.co/CEV8aKVDT8
From being a son of a great father to being a father of 2 amazing children, it has been an amazing journey! To all the fathers out there, #HappyFathersDay! You are all superheroes 🙌🏻 https://t.co/cmCcyT4dLP
Who says wearing blue black is boring? I just copy my darlings! ❤️❤️#FathersDay https://t.co/5xw1BMpHwn
Hum hai tum ho 😂 happy Father’s Day to my fav person in the whole world. #khansaab #FathersDay https://t.co/S3wFqGIZEw
I am who I am today because of my father. He sacrificed his dreams to make our dreams come true. May Allah give you health and happiness. Aap ke baghair hum kuch nahi. #FathersDay

IPL franchises share heartwarming Father’s Day posts

Apart from cricketers, a number of IPL franchises also shared heartwarming Father’s Day posts, which featured endearing pictures and videos of players with their children.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a compilation of clips in which cricketers are seen playing cricket and spending some quality time with their kids. Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a collage featuring players and their children captured in cute moments.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) also uploaded touching posts on their social media handles. Take a look:

Wishing the Superdads of every family a super Father’s Day from the Daddies Army!#FathersDay #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 https://t.co/AuWenWnWTz
Heroes - just another name for fathers. 🦸‍♂️💗#FathersDay | #RealMVP https://t.co/rXdu41nogH
Every child's guiding light, inspiration and role-model 👨‍🍼💙A very #HappyFathersDay to all those 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙚𝙨 out there 👏#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #FathersDay @ImRo45 @KieronPollard55 @tmills15 @AshwinMurugan8 https://t.co/9HjCpwO9Br
To Fathers, With Love 💙#HappyFathersDay https://t.co/8XGMD49nUz

