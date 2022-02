Vishnu Vinod hits impressive ton, Mayank Mishra claims 7 in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Day 3, Round 2)

Vishnu Vinod smashed an impressive 113 for Kerala against Gujarat in the Elite Group A match in Rajkot on Day 3 (Round 2) of Ranji Trophy 2022. Vinod’s 113 came off just 143 balls and featured 15 fours and a six as Kerala responded with 439 to Gujarat’s first-innings total of 388.

Uttarakhand left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra bamboozled Rajasthan with figures of 7 for 44. Mishra’s brilliance held Rajasthan to 129 after Uttarakhand posted 337 in their first innings.

In the Plate Group Ranji Trophy encounter in Kolkata, Chetan Bist remained unbeaten on 155 off 208 balls as Nagaland declared their first innings against Arunachal Pradesh on 536 for 7. Arunachal were bowled out for 216 in the first innings.

In the Mumbai vs Goa contest, Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Tanush Kotian (57*) hit half-centuries as Mumbai reached 322 for 7 in their second innings. However, their lead is only 158 with three wickets in hand.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 3 of Round 2

Here’s a round-up of the scores from all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 3 of Round 2:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Bengal vs Hyderabad

Hyderabad (205 & 16/3) need 223 runs vs Bengal (242 & 201)

Chandigarh vs Baroda

Chandigarh (168 & 236/2) trail Baroda (517) by 113 runs

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Jharkhand vs Delhi

Jharkhand (251 & 288/5) lead Delhi (224) by 315 runs

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh (261/8) trail Tamil Nadu (470/9d) by 209 runs

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Sikkim

Sikkim (537/6) lead Bihar (431/9d) by 106 runs

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland

Arunachal Pradesh (216 & 199/5) trail Nagaland (536/7) by 121 runs

Manipur vs Mizoram

Mizoram (127 & 13/0) need 483 runs vs Manipur (197 & 425/9)

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Gujarat vs Kerala

Gujarat (388 & 128/5) lead Kerala (439) by 77 runs

Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)

Meghalaya vs Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh (499/6d) beat Meghalaya (61 & 137) by an innings and 301 runs

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir (93 & 189/4) need 319 runs vs Karnataka (302 & 298/3d)

Puducherry vs Railways

Railways (525/9) lead Puducherry (342) by 183 runs

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Saurashtra vs Odisha

Odisha (165 & 115/5) trail Saurashtra (501) by 221 runs

Mumbai vs Goa

Mumbai (163 & 322/7) lead Goa (327) by 158 runs

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Andhra vs Services

Andhra (389 &9/0) lead Services (343) by 55 runs

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan

Rajasthan (129 & 53/0) need 402 runs vs Uttarakhand (337 & 246/7d)

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura

Himachal Pradesh (365) beat Tripura (202 & 133) by an innings & 30 runs

Punjab vs Haryana

Haryana (282 & 149/4 f/o) trail Punjab (444) by 13 runs

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra

Maharashtra (250/4) trail Vidarbha (569/5d) by 319 runs

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh (274 & 112/4) beat Assam (265 & 120) by 6 wickets

