Shahrukh Khan smashes 194, Cheteshwar Pujara registers duck on Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2022

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan continued his dazzling domestic form, clobbering 194 from 148 balls in his team’s Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter against Delhi in Guwahati.

Responding to Delhi’s first innings total of 452, it seemed like Tamil Nadu would concede the lead, losing their sixth wicket on 296. However, Shahrukh clubbed 20 fours and 10 sixes in yet another demonstration of his brute hitting in the high-scoring Ranji Trophy encounter.

B. Indrajith (117) and N. Jagadeesan (50) also chipped as Tamil Nadu posted a total of 494.

In the Mumbai vs Saurashtra encounter in Ahmedabad, all eyes were on Cheteshwar Pujara. However, the veteran batter was dismissed for a duck. In more bad news for him later in the day, Pujara was also dropped from the Indian Test squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Among the bowlers, Sagar Trivedi of Pondicherry grabbed a five-wicket haul against Jammu and Kashmir.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 3 of Round 1

Here’s a round-up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 3:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Baroda vs Bengal

Bengal (88 & 146/2) need 203 runs vs (Baroda 181 & 255)

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh

Chandigarh (216 & 21/2) need 380 runs vs Hyderabad (347 & 269/8d)

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu (494) lead Delhi (452) by 42 runs

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh (174 & 129/2) beat Jharkhand (169 & 133) by eight wickets

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Mizoram

Mizoram (298/7) trail Bihar (686/5d) by 388 runs

Sikkim vs Nagaland

Sikkim (302 & 197/6) lead Nagaland (412) by 87 runs

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur

Manipur (296) beat Arunachal Pradesh (119 & 152) by an innings and 25 runs

Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)

Meghalaya vs Kerala

Kerala (505/9d) beat Meghalaya (148 & 191) by an innings and 166 runs

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh (274 & 202/4) lead Gujarat (331) by 145 runs.

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Karnataka vs Railways

Karnataka (481 & 63/1) lead Railways (426) by 118 runs

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir

Puducherry (343 & 113/9) lead Jammu & Kashmir (426) by 30 runs

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Mumbai vs Saurashtra

Saurashtra (220 & 105/0 f/o) trail Mumbai (544/7d) by 219 runs

Goa vs Odisha

Odisha (189 & 22/0) need 365 runs vs Goa (181 & 394/5d)

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Rajasthan vs Andhra

Andhra (224 & 100/4) need 268 runs vs Rajasthan (275 & 316)

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Services vs Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand (248 & 94/1) need 39 runs vs Services (176 & 204)

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab

Himachal Pradesh (354 & 151/5) trail Punjab (526) by 21 runs

Haryana vs Tripura

Tripura (304/4) trail Haryana (556) by 252 runs

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha

Uttar Pradesh (301 & 32/2) trail Vidarbha (548/6d) by 215 runs

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Maharashtra vs Assam

Assam (248 & 82/3 f/o) trail Maharashtra (415) by 85 runs

