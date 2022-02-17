Yash Dhull, Ajinkya Rahane tons headline Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2022

India’s U19 World Cup 2022 captain Yash Dhull made a memorable Ranji Trophy debut on Thursday, smashing a classy hundred for Delhi against Tamil Nadu at the ACA Ground in Guwahati. Dhull scored 113 off 150 balls, an innings inclusive of 18 fours, as Delhi went to Stumps at 291 for 7.

In Ahmedabad, the under-fire Ajinkya Rahane hit a timely hundred for Mumbai against Saurashtra. Mumbai chose to bat in the match and Rahane returned unbeaten on 108 from 250 balls, striking 14 fours and two sixes. Sarfaraz Khan also slammed 121* as Mumbai went to Stumps at 263/3. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey also impressed with a 121-ball 156 against Railways on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 season.

Among bowlers, Ishan Porel claimed 4 for 40 as Bengal dismantled Baroda for 181 in Cuttack. Deepak Dhapola picked up 4 for 24 as Uttarakhand cleaned up Services for 176, while Ajay Mandal’s 4 for 47 saw Chhattisgarh dismiss Jharkhand for 169.

Also, Raj Angad Bawa got a wicket off his first ball in the Ranji Trophy. The Chandigarh cricketer dismissed Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal in Cuttack. Manipur's L Kishan Singha claimed a hat-trick against Arunachal Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 1 of Round 1

Here’s a round up of scores from all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 1:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Baroda vs Bengal

Baroda 1st innings - 181 all out

Bengal 1st innings - 24/1

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh

Hyderabad 1st Innings - 270/7

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Delhi 1st innings - 291/7

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand 1st innings - 169

Chhattisgarh 1st innings - 135/4

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Mizoram

Bihar 1st innings 325/3

Sikkim vs Nagaland

Sikkim 1st innings - 291/9

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh 1st innings - 119

Manipur 1st innings - 95/1

Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)

Meghalaya vs Kerala

Meghalaya 1st innings - 148

Kerala 1st innings - 205/1

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh 1st innings - 235/7

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Karnataka vs Railways

Karnataka 1st innings - 392/5

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir

Puducherry 1st innings - 309/6

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Mumbai vs Saurashtra

Mumbai 1st innings - 263/3

Goa vs Odisha

Goa 1st innings - 181

Odisha 1st innings - 23/3

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Rajasthan vs Andhra

Rajasthan 1st innings - 275

Andhra 1st innings - 75/2

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Services vs Uttarakhand

Services 1st innings - 176

Uttarakhand 1st innings - 25/1

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab

Himachal Pradesh 1st innings - 324/6

Haryana vs Tripura

Haryana 1st innings - 327/4

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha

Uttar Pradesh 1st innings - 268/7

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Maharashtra vs Assam

Maharashtra 1st innings - 278/5

