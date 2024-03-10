Ranji Trophy 2024 final: Shardul Thakur’s 75 lifts Mumbai again after another batting collapse

For the second straight game, Shardul Thakur rescued Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy after his side had suffered a batting collapse. He was the hero again on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday, March 10.

Sent into bat by Vidarbha, Mumbai collapsed from 81-0 to 111-6. However, Thakur, coming into bat at No. 8, clubbed 75 off 69 to lift his team to 224. He then trapped Vidarbha opener Dhruv Shorey lbw for a duck. Dhawal Kulkarni had Aman Mokhade (8) and Karun Nair (0) caught behind as Vidarbha went to stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final on a shaky 31-3 after 13 overs.

Mumbai got off to a solid start with the bat as Prithvi Shaw (46) and Bhupen Lalwani (37) added 81, with Vidarbha’s new-ball bowlers failing to maintain a good line and length. As a result, Mumbai openers were gifted some easy runs despite some help for the pacers on the grassy pitch.

Yash Thakur broke the opening stand, having Lalwani caught behind with a full delivery outside off. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey then got the big wicket of Shaw, cleaning him up with a tossed-up delivery, with the Mumbai opener missing his sweep.

Dubey also dismissed Musheer Khan (8), trapping him leg before as the batter attempted to flick a full ball, but played all round it.

Shreyas Iyer (7)'s woes against the short ball once again led to his dismissal. Expecting a bouncer, he was stuck in his crease and guided a short of length delivery outside off from Umesh Yadav to slip.

Mumbai had lost half their side for 111 when Aditya Thakare got one to angle in and curve away, inducing a nick from Hardik Tamore (5). Captain Ajinkya Rahane’s (7) horror run continued as he was caught at mid-off trying to go after left-arm spinner Dubey.

Shardul Thakur combines with lower order to guide Mumbai past 220

At 111-6, Mumbai were in danger of being bowled out for 150. But, like in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu, the lower order, led by Thakur, lifted the team. The all-rounder clubbed eight fours and three sixes in his knock, featuring in some crucial partnerships.

Thakur added 43 for the seventh wicket with Shams Mulani (13) and 42 for the ninth wicket with Tushar Deshpande (14). He was the last man out with the score at 224 when he miscued a pull off Umesh. For Vidarbha, Dubey and (Yash) Thakur claimed three wickets each, while Umesh picked up two.

Thakur then shone with the ball, trapping Shorey lbw with a length delivery that shaped in and beat the batter on the inside edge. Rahane took a smart review. The retiring Kulkarni then chipped in with two crucial strikes.

Brief scores: Mumbai 231 (Shardul Thakur 75; Yash Thakur 3-54, Harsh Dubey 3-62) lead Vidarbha 31-3 (Dhawal Kulkarni 2-9, Shardul Thakur 1-14) by 193 runs

