Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Semi-Final matches, March 2-6

The Ranji Trophy 2024 has reached the semi-final stage which will be begin on March 2. Top four teams will lock horns in the last-four stage in a bid to book a place in the final, which will be played from Sunday, March 10.

The first semi-final will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh. The second semi-final will see Mumbai square off against Tamil Nadu. This high-octane contest will be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

Vidarbha qualified for the semi-finals after beating Karnataka comprehensively in the first quarter-final. Atharva Taide hit a century before their bowlers stepped up and helped them get a first-innings lead of 174.

Vidarbha set a target of 371 for Karnataka. Harsh Dubey and Aditya Sarwate grabbed four scalps each to knock over Karnataka on 243 and win the game comprehensively by 127 runs. They will be hoping to repeat the same performance in their semi-final clash against Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra in a thriller of a contest. Both Madhya Pradesh and Andhra registered low first-innings totals. Setting a target of 170 for Andhra, Anubhav Agarwal’s six-fer helped Madhya Pradesh dismiss Andhra on 165 to win the game by a fine margin of four runs.

Mumbai, who will be playing the second semi-final, drew against Baroda in their quarter-final clash. On the back of a scintillating double-hundred from Musheer Khan, Mumbai posted 384 on the board which helped them get a first-innings lead.

However, Mumbai were rescued by a sensational 232-run last-wicket partnership between Tanush Kotian (120*) and Tushar Deshpande (123) which helped them win the game on the first-innings lead and qualify for the semi-finals.

Tamil Nadu, the fourth semi-finalists, defeated Saurashtra convincingly in their quarter-final game. After knocking over Saurashtra on 183, Tamil Nadu posted 338 on the board. Then they dismissed Saurashtra on a paltry total of 122 to win the game by an innings and 33 runs.

Live streaming details for Semi-Final games of the Ranji Trophy 2024

Both the semi-finals will be streamed live for fans across India on the JioCinema app. These are the two matches:

Semi-Final 1: Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur - 9:30 am IST

Semi-Final 2: Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai - 9:30 am IST

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App