Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Round 3

The third round of Ranji Trophy 2024 ended on Monday, January 22. A total of 16 matches were played across four groups over the last few days. Let’s take a look at how each group looks like after the action in Round 3:

Saurashtra register their first win in Group A

In Group A, defending champions Saurashtra registered their first victory this season. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side trounced Vidarbha by 238 runs, while Haryana thrashed Manipur by an innings and 338 runs.

Haryana lead the points table with two wins and a draw, having accumulated 14 points. Vidarbha are just one point shy of Haryana at second place. With 10 points from three matches, Maharashtra have secured the third position. Saurashtra are placed fourth with nine points, while Rajasthan are fifth with eight.

ELITE GROUP A POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Haryana 3 2 0 0 1 14 2 Vidarbha 3 2 1 0 0 13 3 Maharashtra 3 1 1 0 1 10 4 Saurashtra 3 1 1 0 1 9 5 Rajasthan 3 1 0 0 2 8 6 Services 3 0 1 0 2 6 7 Jharkhand 3 0 0 0 3 3 8 Manipur 3 0 3 0 0 0

Mumbai continue their winning streak in Group B

Moving to Group B, 41-time champions Mumbai continued their winning streak after defeating Kerala by 232 runs in Thumba. Mumbai maintain the pole position with 20 points thanks to bonus points earned against Bihar and Andhra. Chhattisgarh occupy the second spot with 11 points in three matches.

Andhra defeated Assam by 172 runs to move up to third place. Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Kerala are placed fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

ELITE GROUP B POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Mumbai 3 3 0 0 0 20 2 Chhattisgarh 3 1 0 0 2 11 3 Andhra 3 1 1 0 1 9 4 Uttar Pradesh 3 0 0 0 3 6 5 Bengal 3 0 0 0 3 5 6 Kerala 3 0 1 0 2 4 7 Bihar 3 0 1 0 2 3 8 Assam 3 0 2 0 1 1

Gujarat are sitting pretty on top in Group C

Meanwhile, Gujarat are on top of the points table in Group C with two wins and a draw to account for 13 points. Tripura and Karnataka are leveled at nine points, with the latter losing one match that separates the two teams on the table.

Tamil Nadu rode on opener Narayan Jagadeesan’s career-best 245 to mark their first win in the season. They defeated Railways by an innings and 129 runs to move to fourth place with eight points.

ELITE GROUP C POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Gujarat 3 2 0 0 1 13 2 Tripura 3 1 0 0 2 9 3 Karnataka 3 1 1 0 1 9 4 Tamil Nadu 3 1 1 0 1 8 5 Railways 3 0 1 0 2 6 6 Goa 3 0 1 0 2 4 7 Punjab 3 0 1 0 2 3 8 Chandigarh 3 0 0 0 3 3

Baroda win their third consecutive match

Baroda remained the only side in Group D which hasn’t dropped any points. They defeated Himachal Pradesh in an innings to muster their third win in as many matches. Baroda has 20 points to lead the charts in Group D.

Puducherry are placed second in that group with 12 points after Gaurav Yadav’s stupendous match figures of 13 for 93 inspired them to beat Uttarakhand by 55 runs. Gaurav Yadav’s former team Madhya Pradesh is currently at third place with 10 points. Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, having one win so far in three matches, are placed at fourth and fifth respectively with a difference of one point.

ELITE GROUP D POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Baroda 3 3 0 0 0 19 2 Pondicherry 3 2 1 0 0 12 3 Madhya Pradesh 3 1 0 0 2 10 4 J & K 3 1 0 0 2 8 5 Uttarakhand 3 1 1 0 1 7 6 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 2 0 1 3 7 Odisha 3 0 2 0 1 3 8 Delhi 3 0 2 0 1 1

Hyderabad on top in Plate Group

Hyderabad are sitting pretty at the top of plate group after their third consecutive innings win, this time over Sikkim. Meghalaya defeated Nagaland by an innings and 128 runs to grab the second position in the table with 14 points. Sikkim have won two matches and are at third place while Mizoram have won a game and have nine points to sit at fourth position. Arunachal Pradesh is the only team to not win a single game.

Plate Group POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Hyderabad 3 3 0 0 0 21 2 Meghalaya 3 2 1 0 0 14 3 Sikkim 3 2 1 0 1 13 4 Mizoram 3 1 1 0 1 9 5 Nagaland 3 0 2 0 0 1 6 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 3 0 0 0

