Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinals, Day 1 Round-up: Tons for Atharva Taide, Musheer Khan; Sai Kishore claims 5

Atharva Taide scored 109 off 244 balls, while Yash Rathod contributed 93 off 157 as Vidarbha reached 261/3 in 86 overs at stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal 1 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Friday, February 23.

Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl first, but could only pick up three wickets on Day 1. Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik and Hardik Raj picked up one scalp each. At close of play, Karun Nair was batting on 30 and Akshay Wadkar on 2.

In Quarterfinal 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Musheer Khan slammed a hundred as Mumbai went to stumps on Day 1 against Baroda at 248/5 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

Mumbai won the toss and decided to bat first in the match. Openers Prithvi Shaw (33) and Bhupen Lalwani (19) perished after getting starts, but Musheer (128* off 216) guided the innings, hitting 10 fours in his resolute knock.

Expand Tweet

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, however, perished cheaply again for 3, while Shams Mulani was also dismissed for 6. At stumps, Hardik Tamore (30*) was giving company to Musheer. For Baroda, Bhargav Bhatt claimed 4/82 in 29 overs.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore led from the front with 5/66 from 32.1 overs as Tamil Nadu bowled out Saurashtra for 183 in 77.1 overs on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal 3 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

S Ajith Ram also claimed 3/56 in 24 overs as Baroda failed to put up a decent score on the board despite opener Harvik Desai’s 83 off 185 balls. At stumps on Day 1, Tamil Nadu were 23/1 after 10 overs, trailing Saurashtra by 160 runs.

In Quarterfinal 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Andhra reduced Madhya Pradesh to 234/9 by stumps on Day 1 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat.

Opener Yash Dubey scored 64 and Himanshu Mantri 49, but the big knock was missing. At close of play, Saransh Jain was holding fort with a defiant 41. For Andhra, KV Sasikanth starred with 4/73, while Nitish Reddy picked up 3/50.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Quarterfinals, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from Day 1 of all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal matches.

Quarterfinal 1: Vidarbha (261/3) vs Karnataka

Expand Tweet

Quarterfinal 2: Mumbai (248/5) vs Baroda

Quarterfinal 3: Tamil Nadu (23/1) trail Saurashtra (183) by 160 runs

Quarterfinal 4: Madhya Pradesh (234/9) vs Andhra

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App