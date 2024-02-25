Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinals, Day 3 Round-up: Sai Kishore guides Tamil Nadu into semis; Mulani 4-fer gives Mumbai lead against Baroda

Skipper Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed 4/27, while Sandeep Warrier picked up 3/18 as Tamil Nadu booked their place in the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals with a thumping innings and 33 run-triumph over Baroda on Sunday, February 25.

Responding to Saurashtra's first-innings total of 183, Tamil Nadu resumed Day 3 of quarterfinal 3 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on 300/6. They were bowled out for 338 as Chirag Jani finished with three wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picked up two wickets each.

Saurashtra could not offer much resistance in the second innings as well and were bowled out for 122 in 75.4 overs. Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara hung around for his 46 off 170 balls, but Tamil Nadu eased to victory in the end.

In quarterfinal 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai, Mumbai gained a significant first-innings lead over Baroda despite centuries from Shashwat Rawat (124 off 194 balls) and skipper Vishnu Solanki (136 off 291 balls). Baroda resumed their first innings on 127/2 and Rawat and Solanki ended up adding 174 for the third wicket.

From 239/2, though, Baroda lost their way and were all out for 348 as left-arm spinner Shams Mulani claimed 4/121, while Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian picked up two wickets each. At stumps on Day 3, Mumbai were 21/1 after 12 overs, with a lead of 57 runs.

In quarterfinal 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, Vidarbha found themselves in a commanding position against Karnataka after Day 3.

Responding to Vidarbha’s first-innings score of 460, Karnataka began the day on 98/2 and were bowled out for 286 as Nikin Jose top-scored with 82. For Vidarbha, Aditya Sarwate and Yash Thakur picked up three wickets each. At stumps, Vidarbha were 50/0 in their second innings, having extended their lead to 224.

Quarterfinal 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024, being played between Madhya Pradesh and Andhra at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is nicely poised. Andhra will begin Day 4 of the contest needing 75 runs to win with six wickets in hand.

Madhya Pradesh resumed their second innings on Day 3 at 21/0, but were bundled out for 107 as Nitish Reddy claimed four wickets, while KV Sasikanth and L Mohan picked up three each. Chasing a target of 170, Andhra went to stumps at 95/4. At stumps, Hanuma Vihari was batting on 43 and Kirdant Karan Shinde on 5.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Quarterfinals, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from Day 3 of all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal matches.

Quarterfinal 1: Vidarbha (460 & 50/0) lead Karnataka (286) by 224 runs

Quarterfinal 2: Mumbai (384 & 21/1) lead Baroda (348) by 57 runs

Quarterfinal 3: Tamil Nadu (338) beat Saurashtra (183 & 122) by an innings and 33 runs

Quarterfinal 4: Andhra (172 & 95/4) need 75 runs vs Madhya Pradesh (234 & 107)

