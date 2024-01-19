Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 3, Day 1 Round-up: Ajinkya Rahane bags another duck; Delhi bowl out MP for 171

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck as Mumbai were bowled out for 251 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Group B match against Kerala at St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, January 19.

Rahane was caught behind off Basil Thampi’s bowling as Mumbai lost two wickets off two balls. Jay Gokul Bista (0) was trapped lbw of the first ball of the match. Shreyas Gopal starred with 4/28 for Kerala, while Tanush Kotian (56), Shivam Dube (51) and Bhupen Lalwani (50) scored fifties for Mumbai.

In a Group D match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Delhi bowled out Madhya Pradesh for 171 in 53.2 overs as Himanshu Chauhan claimed 5/51. Skipper Shubham Sharma top-scored for MP with 59. In the same group, Baroda went to stumps at 342/2 against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala as Shashwat Rawat was batting on 167 and Shivalik Sharma on 112.

In Group A, Vidarbha bowled out Saurashtra for 206 in Nagpur as veteran pacer Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets. However, Saurashtra made a strong comeback to reduce Vidarbha to 26/4 by stumps on Day 1.

In another match in the same group, Rajasthan knocked over Maharashtra for 189 in the first innings as Kukna Ajay Singh picked up 5/75. Rajasthan were 110/2 in response at stumps.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 3, Day 1

Below is a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 1 of Round 3 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Vidarbha (26/4) trail Saurashtra (206) by 180 runs

Expand Tweet

Jharkhand (195/4) vs Services

Rajasthan (110/2) trail Maharashtra (189) by 79 runs

Expand Tweet

Haryana (391/3) vs Manipur

Elite Group B

Assam (43/0) trail Andhra (188) by 145 runs

Bengal (206/4) vs Chhattisgarh

Mumbai (251) vs Kerala

Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar - No play due to bad light

Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu (286/5) vs Railways

Chandigarh vs Gujarat - No play on Day 1 due to bad light

Goa (228/8) vs Karnataka

Punjab vs Tripura - No play on Day 1 due to bad light

Elite Group D

Jammu and Kashmir (45/4) trail Odisha (130) by 85 runs

Delhi (86/2) trail Madhya Pradesh (171) by 85 runs

Expand Tweet

Uttarakhand (1/1) trail Puducherry (204) by 203 runs

Baroda (342/4) vs Himachal Pradesh

Plate Group

Meghalaya (196/7) lead Nagaland (72) by 124 runs

Arunachal Pradesh (256/6) vs Mizoram

Hyderabad (381/3) lead Sikkim (79) by 302 runs

