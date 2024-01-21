Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 3, Day 3 Round-up: Dominant Tamil Nadu hammered Railways; Kerala-Mumbai in intense tussle

Saurashtra beat Vidarbha by 238 runs in a Ranji Trophy 2024 Group A match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Sunday, January 21. Resuming at 205/3, Saurashtra were bowled out for 244. Chirag Jani, however, claimed 5/51 as Vidarbha were bowled out for 134 in pursuit of 373.

In the same group in Jodhpur, Rajasthan got the better of Maharashtra by 10 wickets. Maharashtra were bowled out for 184 in their second innings as Khaleel Ahmed claimed 4/19 and Aniket Choudhary 3/32. Rajasthan chased down the target with ease as Abhijeet Tomar and Yash Kothari hit unbeaten half-centuries.

In a Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Kerala need 327 runs for victory vs Mumbai in Thiruvananthapuram. Jalaj Saxena and Shreyas Gopal picked up four scalps each as Mumbai were all out of 319 in their second innings. For Mumbai, Bhupen Lalwani top-scored with 88. Kerala went to stumps at 24/0.

Tamil Nadu hammered Railways by an innings and 129 runs in a Group C match in Coimbatore. Railways were bowled out for 246 in their first innings. Following on, Railways were skittled out for 114 as R. Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram picked up four wickets each.

In Group D in Ranji Trophy 2024, Madhya Pradesh beat Delhi by 86 runs. Set a target of 218, Delhi were bowled out for 131 in 53.5 overs. Kulwant Khejroliya picked up 3/30 and Saransh Jain 2/10.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 3, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 3 of Round 3 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Saurashtra (206 & 244) beat Vidarbha (78 & 134) by 238 runs

Expand Tweet

Services (315/3) trail Jharkhand (316) by 1 run

Rajasthan (270 & 106/0) beat Maharashtra (189 & 184) by 10 wickets

Elite Group B

Assam (160 & 81/5) need 282 runs vs Andhra (188 & 334/9 d)

Chhattisgarh (27/2) vs Bengal (381/8 d)

Kerala (244 & 24/0) need 303 runs vs Mumbai (251 & 319)

Bihar (187/7) vs Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu (489) beat Railways (246 & 114 f/o) by an innings and 129 runs

Gujarat (86/2) vs Chandigarh - No play on Day 3

Goa (321 & 93/1) trail Karnataka (498/9 d) by 84 runs

Punjab (78/7) vs Tripura - No play on Day 3

Elite Group D

Jammu and Kashmir (180 & 72/4) need 77 runs vs Odisha (130 & 198)

Madhya Pradesh (171 & 251) beat Delhi (205 & 131) by 86 runs

Expand Tweet

Puducherry (204 & 131) beat Uttarakhand (123 & 157) by 55 runs

Baroda (482) beat Himachal Pradesh (184 & 280 f/o) by an innings and 18 runs

Plate Group

Mizoram (323 & 80/2) beat Arunachal Pradesh (265 & 134) by 8 wickets

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App