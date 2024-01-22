Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 3, Day 4 Round-up: Shams Mulani stars with 5-fer as Mumbai hammer Kerala by 232 runs

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani starred with 5/44 in 16 overs as Mumbai defeated Kerala by 232 runs in a Ranji Trophy 2024 Group B match at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, January 22. Chasing 327, Kerala resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 24/0, but were bundled out for 94 in 33 overs.

Mulani dismissed Rohan Kunnummal for 26 and Rohan Prem for 11 before running through the Kerala tail. Dhawal Kulkarni and Tanush Kotian chipped in with two wickets each as Kerala skipper Sanju Samson was left stranded on 15* off 53 balls.

In a Group C match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Karnataka drew their match with Goa at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore. Goa were 282/6 in their second innings when the high-scoring contest concluded in a draw. Suyash Prabhudessai was unbeaten on 143 off 289 balls. Goa had posted 321 in their first innings, while Karnataka replied with 498/9 declared.

In a Group D match, Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by two wickets. Chasing 149, J&K resumed their innings on 72/4 and got home with two wickets in hand. Abdul Samad guided the chase with an unbeaten 66 off 83 balls.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 3, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 4 of Round 3 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Services (473/8) drew with Jharkhand (316)

Elite Group B

Andhra (188 & 334/9 d) beat Assam (160 & 190) by 172 runs

Bengal (381/8 d) drew with Chhattisgarh (214/6)

Mumbai (251 & 319) beat Kerala (244 & 94) by 232 runs

Bihar (260) drew with Uttar Pradesh (45/3)

Elite Group C

Gujarat (86/2) vs Chandigarh - Match ended in a draw

Karnataka (498/9 d) drew with Goa (321 & 282/6)

Punjab (109) drew with Tripura (51/2)

Elite Group D

Jammu and Kashmir (180 & 149/8) beat Odisha (130 & 198) by 2 wickets

