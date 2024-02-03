Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 5, Day 2 Round-up: Mumbai in command against Bengal despite Majumdar ton; Maharashtra-Saurashtra in tense tussle

Mumbai continued their dominance over Bengal on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 5 Group B clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, February 3. Resuming their first innings on 330/6, Mumbai were all out for 412. No. 11 batter Royston Dias hammered 46* off 43 to take Mumbai past 400 even as Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal claimed 6/124.

In response, Bengal were bowled out for a disappointing 199 in 56 overs despite Anustup Majumdar’s hundred. Majumdar remained unbeaten on 108 off 127 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. However, Mohit Avasthi (3/63), Royston Dias (2/58) and Shivam Dube (2/38) combined to ensure that Mumbai retained the upper hand.

In another Ranji Trophy 2024 match in the same group, Assam (116/0) are trailing Uttar Pradesh (548/8 d) by 432 runs. For UP, Aryan Juyal finished with 201 and Karan Sharma 208.

In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Maharashtra and Saurashtra continue to be engaged in a close tussle. Responding to Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 202, Maharashtra were bowled out for 159. Their bowlers, however, hit back to restrict the opposition to 164 in their second innings.

Chasing 208, Maharashtra went to Stumps at 104/5. Coincidentally, they need another 104 runs with five wickets in hand.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 2 of Round 5 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (473/5) lead Manipur (170) by 303 runs

Vidarbha (140/2) trail Rajasthan (432) by 292 runs

Services (108 & 78/4) lead Haryana (103) by 83 runs -

Maharashtra (159 & 104/5) need 104 runs vs Saurashtra (202 & 164)

Elite Group B

Andhra (313/5) lead Bihar (182) by 131 runs

Bengal (199) trail Mumbai (412) by 213 runs

Chhattisgarh (100/4) trail Kerala (350) by 250 runs

Assam (116/0) trail Uttar Pradesh (548/8 d) by 432 runs

Elite Group C

Goa (241 & 10/0) trail Tamil Nadu (273) by 22 runs

Punjab (477/2) vs Chandigarh

Tripura (146 &330/9) lead Gujarat (172) by 304 runs

Railways (155 & 209/8) lead Karnataka (174) by 190 runs

Elite Group D

Puducherry (127/4) trail Odisha (322) by 195 runs

Jammu and Kashmir (168/2) vs Uttarakhand

Baroda (400/5) vs Delhi

Madhya Pradesh (68/4) trail Himachal Pradesh (169) by 101 runs

Plate Group

Sikkim (284 & 55/4) lead Meghalaya (183) by 156 runs

Arunachal Pradesh (124 & 30/0) trail Nagaland (342) by 188 runs

Hyderabad (458/8) lead Mizoram (199) by 259 runs

