Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals, Day 1: Bowlers shine as Mumbai knock over Tamil Nadu for 146

Mumbai bowlers came up with an excellent performance to bundle out Tamil Nadu for 146 in under 65 overs on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal 2 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Saturday, March 2.

Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bat first. However, their batters could not justify the decision as not a single player scored a half-century in the first innings. Shardul Thakur (2/48) delivered a big blow in the first over of the match, trapping Sai Sudharsan lbw for a duck. N Jagadeesan then perished to Mohit Avasthi (1/23) for 4, while Pradosh Paul (8) was caught and bowled by Tushar Deshpande (3/24).

Deshpande also cleaned up Tamil Nadu skipper Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore for 1 to leave the batting side reeling at 17/4. Mumbai pacer Deshpande had his third when he dismissed Baba Indrajith for 11 as Tamil Nadu lost half their side for 42. Vijay Shankar (44) and Washington Sundar (43) gave the innings some solidarity, adding 48 runs for the sixth wicket.

The stand was broken when Thakur ended Shankar’s stay at the crease. The latter faced 109 balls and hit eight fours in his defiant knock. Musheer Khan (2/18) chipped in with wickets of M Mohammed (17) and Sandeep Warrier (0), while Tanush Kotian got the better of S Ajith Ram (15). Sundar was the last man to be dismissed, trapped lbw by Kotian, who finished with figures of 2/10.

In response, Mumbai were 45/2 after 17 overs at stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal. Kuldeep Sen dismissed Prithvi Shaw for 5, while Sai Kishore trapped Bhupen Lalwani lbw for 15. At close of play, Musheer was batting on 24 and Avasthi on 1.

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal 1: Avesh Khan claims 4 as MP bowl out Vidarbha for 170

Bowlers dominated proceedings in the first semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024 as well at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bat first, but were bowled out for 170 in 56.4 overs as Avesh Khan starred with 4/49.

Avesh bowled Vidarbha opener Dhruv Shorey for 13 and also got the wicket of Aman Mokhade for 13. At the other end, Venkatesh Iyer (2/28) ended Atharva Taide’s resistance for 39 off 63 balls. The MP all-rounder also bowled Yash Rathod for 17, while Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar was dismissed by Kulwant Khejroliya (2/38) for 1 as the batting team lost half their side for 106.

Karun Nair held fort with 63 off 103 balls, hitting nine fours. He was the ninth man out, with the score reading 170, bowled by Khejroliya. There was not much resistance from the Vidarbha lower-order as Anubhav Agarwal (1/42), Avesh and Kumar Kartikeya (1/2) helped themselves to wickets.

In response, Madhya Pradesh went to stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal at 47/1 after 20 overs. Yash Dubey was dismissed for 11 by Umesh Yadav. At close of play, Himanshu Mantri was batting on 26 and Harsh Gawli on 10.

