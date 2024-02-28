Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals: Schedule, venues, timings and live streaming details 

Mumbai, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2024, which will be played from March 2 to March 6. While Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh registered outright wins in their respective quarterfinal encounters, Mumbai progressed to the last four on the basis of the first-innings lead.

Vidarbha will meet Madhya Pradesh in the first semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. In the second semifinal, Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Vidarbha beat Karnataka by 127 runs in the first quarterfinal at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Batting first, Vidarbha put up 460 as Atharva Taide scored 109 and Yash Rathod, 93. They then held Karnataka to 286.

Karnataka made a strong comeback in the second innings to bowl out Vidarbha for 196 as Vidhwath Kaverappa claimed six wickets and Vijaykumar Vyshak four. Chasing 371, Karnataka were bowled out for 243 as Harsh Dubey and Aditya Sarwate picked up four wickets each.

Mumbai drew with Baroda in the second quarterfinal at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai. Batting first, Mumbai posted 384 as Musheer Khan slammed 203* even as Bhargav Bhatt claimed seven wickets.

Shams Mulani then picked up four wickets as Mumbai held Baroda to 348 despite tons from Shashwat Rawat and Vishnu Solanki. The first-innings lead proved vital as Mumbai progressed to the semis after the match ended in a draw.

Tamil Nadu booked their place in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2024 with a crushing victory over Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs in the third quarterfinal played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Skipper Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed a five-fer as Tamil Nadu bowled out Saurashtra for 183 in the first innings. Tamil Nadu responded with 338 and then bundled out Saurashtra for 122 in their second innings as Sai Kishore again starred with four scalps.

In the fourth quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra by four wickets in a thriller at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. MP put up 234 in the first innings and then held Andhra to 172. Madhya folded up for 107 in their second innings but knocked over Andhra for 165 after setting them a target of 170.

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals: Lineup and Live streaming details

Following the conclusion of the quarterfinals, below is the lineup for the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals:

March 2-6, First semifinal: Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Nagpur (9:30 AM IST)

March 2-6, Second semifinal: Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu, BKC Ground, Mumbai (9:30 AM IST)

The live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals will be available on the JioCinema app and website and on bcci.tv as well.

