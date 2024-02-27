Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra (Updated) ft. Musheer Khan and Bhargav Bhatt

The quarterfinal stage of the Ranji Trophy 2024 was concluded on Tuesday, February 27. Vidarbha, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh qualified for the semifinals.

Karnataka won the toss and elected to bowl in the first quarterfinal against Vidarbha. who posted a huge total of 460, thanks to Atharva Taide's century. Karnataka could make only 286 in response. Vidarbha were bundled out for 196 in the second innings. Chasing 371. Karnataka were bowled out for 243.

Mumbai and Baroda faced off in the second quarterfinal. Mumbai elected to bat after winning the toss. Musheer Khan scored a double-century in the first innings. Bhargav Bhatt took a seven-wicket haul in both innings for Baroda. The game ended in a draw, but Mumbai qualified for the semifinals.

Saurashtra took on Tamil Nadu in the third quarterfinal of the season. Saurashtra were bundled out for 183 and 122 in response to Tamil Nadu's 338 to go down by an innings. Sai Kishore picked up nine wickets and won the Player of the Match.

Madhya Pradesh locked horns against Andhra in the fourth quarterfinal. MP made 234 before bowling out Andhra for 172. In the second innings, MP set a target of 170, but Andhra fell four runs short.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I R NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Agni Chopra CAM 6 12 939 - 166 78.25 909 103.3 5 3 120 24 2 Ricky Bhui ACA 8 13 902 1 175 75.17 1633 55.23 4 3 97 14 3 Sachin Baby"}">Sachin Baby KCA 7 12 830 2 131 83 1420 58.45 4 4 92 7 4 C Pujara SCA 8 13 829 1 243* 69.08 1517 54.64 3 2 95 2 5 N Jagadeesan"}">N Jagadeesan TNCA 8 11 812 2 321 90.22 1256 64.64 2 1 65 13 6 Shashwat Rawat BCA 8 13 784 - 207 60.31 1405 55.8 4 2 91 0 7 Tanmay Agarwal HYCA 7 8 765 - 366 95.63 639 119.71 3 1 72 34 8 Kishan Lyndoh MECA 7 12 695 2 268 69.5 932 74.57 1 4 107 1 9 Rahul Singh Gahlaut HYCA 7 8 694 - 214 86.75 516 134.49 3 2 85 23 10 Suyash S Prabhudessai GOACA 7 13 687 1 197 57.25 1451 47.34 3 2 68 1

Agni Chopra is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 939 runs in six games at an average of 78.25.

Ricky Bhui is the second-highest run-scorer with 902 runs in 13 innings at an average of 75.17. Sachin Baby is in third place with 830 runs in seven games at an average of 83.

Cheteshwar Pujara has made 829 runs in eight games and is in fourth place. Narayan Jagadeesan is the fifth-highest run-scorer in this edition of the Ranji Trophy with 812 runs in eight games.

Musheer Khan scored his maiden first-class century in the quarterfinal, which was also his first game of the season.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I WKTS O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Tanay Thyagarajan"}">Tanay Thyagarajan HYCA 7 14 56 217.5 839 7 14.98 3.85 23.33 0 7 2 R Sai Kishore TNCA 8 14 47 347 883 5 18.78 2.54 44.29 6 2 3 Mohit Jangra CAM 6 11 43 289 858 6 19.95 2.96 40.32 2 4 4 Gourav Yadav CAP 7 11 41 217.4 598 7 14.58 2.74 31.85 0 5 5 Ajith Ram S TNCA 7 12 41 240.4 578 6 14.09 2.4 35.21 3 2 6 D A Jadeja SCA 8 13 41 307.3 800 7 19.51 2.6 45 3 3 7 H A Walunj MHCA 7 13 41 308.1 830 8 20.24 2.69 45.09 2 4 8 Bhargav Bhatt BCA 8 15 41 295.4 907 7 22.12 3.06 43.26 1 4 9 K C Cariappa CAM 6 11 39 336.5 806 6 20.66 2.39 51.82 2 3 10 V Vyshak KSCA 8 16 39 279.5 921 5 23.61 3.29 43.05 3 1

Tanay Thyagarajan remains the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 56 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 14.98.

R Sai Kishore has jumped to second place from eighth with 47 wickets in eight games. Mohit Jangra has moved to third from second with 43 wickets in six games.

Gourav Yadav has slipped to fourth place from third with 41 wickets in 11 innings. Ajith Ram S has moved to fifth place from ninth with 41 wickets in seven games. Bhargav Bhatt picked up14 wickets in the quarterfinal to jump to eighth place.

