Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 3 (Updated) ft. Himanshu Rana and Akash Choudhary

A total of 19 matches were played in round three of the Ranji Trophy. Five teams won by an inning margin. The team chasing the target in the fourth innings won only three matches.

Haryana, Rajasthan, and Saurashtra won their matches in Group A. The match between Jharkhand and Services ended in a draw. In Group B, Andhra and Mumbai recorded victories while defending their total. The match between Bengal and Chhattisgarh and Bihar and Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw.

In Group C, only the match between Tamil Nadu and Railways ended in a result. Tamil Nadu won this match by an innings and 129 runs. The other three matches ended in a draw.

All four matches in Group D produced results. Baroda recorded the victory by the highest margin and defeated Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 18 runs. In the three matches in the Plate group, Meghalaya and Hyderabad by an innings margin. Mizoram defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I R NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Agni Chopra CAM 3 6 561 - 166 93.5 525 106.85 3 1 72 14 2 C Pujara SCA 3 5 444 1 243* 111 775 57.29 1 1 57 1 3 Kishan Lyndoh MECA 3 4 424 1 268 141.33 494 85.82 1 2 72 1 4 Suyash S Prabhudessai GOACA 3 5 386 1 197 96.5 787 49.04 2 0 35 1 5 Riyan Parag"}">Riyan Parag ASCA 3 6 378 1 155 75.6 332 113.85 2 1 36 20 6 Ricky Bhui ACA 3 5 372 - 175 74.4 672 55.35 2 0 37 7 7 Devdutt Padikkal KSCA 3 4 369 - 193 92.25 449 82.18 2 0 47 6 8 H J Rana HCA 3 4 350 1 250* 116.67 553 63.29 1 1 42 0 9 Shashwat Rawat BCA 3 5 344 - 207 68.8 585 58.8 2 0 37 0 10 A R Bawane MHCA 3 4 323 - 153 80.75 473 68.28 2 0 37 6

Agni Chopra is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed 561 runs in six innings at an average of 93.50. Cheteshwar Pujara has moved to second place from third having scored 444 runs in five innings at an average of 111.

Kishan Lyndoh has slipped to third place from second with 424 runs to his name in three matches at an average of 141.33.

Suyash S Prabhudessai scored 143 runs against Karnataka and has jumped to fourth place. He has 386 runs to his name in five innings at an average of 96.50.

Riyan Parag has jumped to fifth place from seventh with 378 runs in six innings at an average of 75.60.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I WKTS O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Mohit Jangra CAM 3 6 27 190.2 555 6 20.55 2.91 42.29 1 3 2 Gourav Yadav CAP 3 5 23 87 230 7 10 2.64 22.69 0 3 3 Tanay Thyagarajan HYCA 3 6 22 61.4 238 6 10.81 3.85 16.81 0 2 4 K C Cariappa CAM 3 6 21 196.3 469 6 22.33 2.38 56.14 0 2 5 H A Walunj MHCA 3 6 19 125.3 302 6 15.89 2.4 39.63 1 2 6 Sagar P Udeshi CAP 2 4 18 95.4 253 7 14.05 2.64 31.88 1 2 7 Bhargav Bhatt BCA 3 6 18 82 202 6 11.22 2.46 27.33 1 2 8 D Dhapola CAU 3 5 17 74 206 6 12.11 2.78 26.11 1 2 9 C V Milind HYCA 3 6 17 51.3 123 4 7.23 2.38 18.17 2 0 10 A S Thakare VCA 3 6 17 93.1 234 5 13.76 2.51 32.88 1 1

Mohit Jangra is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken 27 wickets in six innings at an average of 20.55. Gourav Yadav has moved to second place and has taken 23 wickets in five innings at an average of 10.

Tanay Thyagarajan has jumped to third place from sixth and has picked 22 wickets in six innings at an average of 10.81. KC Cariappa has moved to fourth position from ninth with 21 wickets to his name in three matches at an average of 22.33.

H A Walunj has slipped to fifth place from second and has taken a total of 19 wickets in six innings at an average of 15.89.

