Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 3 (Updated) ft. Himanshu Rana and Akash Choudhary

A total of 19 matches were played in round three of the Ranji Trophy. Five teams won by an inning margin. The team chasing the target in the fourth innings won only three matches.

Haryana, Rajasthan, and Saurashtra won their matches in Group A. The match between Jharkhand and Services ended in a draw. In Group B, Andhra and Mumbai recorded victories while defending their total. The match between Bengal and Chhattisgarh and Bihar and Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw.

In Group C, only the match between Tamil Nadu and Railways ended in a result. Tamil Nadu won this match by an innings and 129 runs. The other three matches ended in a draw.

All four matches in Group D produced results. Baroda recorded the victory by the highest margin and defeated Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 18 runs. In the three matches in the Plate group, Meghalaya and Hyderabad by an innings margin. Mizoram defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIRNOHSAVGBFSR100504S6S
1Agni ChopraCAM36561-16693.5525106.85317214
2C PujaraSCA354441243*11177557.2911571
3Kishan LyndohMECA344241268141.3349485.8212721
4Suyash S PrabhudessaiGOACA35386119796.578749.0420351
5Riyan Parag"}">Riyan ParagASCA36378115575.6332113.85213620
6Ricky BhuiACA35372-17574.467255.3520377
7Devdutt PadikkalKSCA34369-19392.2544982.1820476
8H J RanaHCA343501250*116.6755363.2911420
9Shashwat RawatBCA35344-20768.858558.820370
10A R BawaneMHCA34323-15380.7547368.2820376

Agni Chopra is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed 561 runs in six innings at an average of 93.50. Cheteshwar Pujara has moved to second place from third having scored 444 runs in five innings at an average of 111.

Kishan Lyndoh has slipped to third place from second with 424 runs to his name in three matches at an average of 141.33.

Suyash S Prabhudessai scored 143 runs against Karnataka and has jumped to fourth place. He has 386 runs to his name in five innings at an average of 96.50.

Riyan Parag has jumped to fifth place from seventh with 378 runs in six innings at an average of 75.60.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIWKTSORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Mohit JangraCAM3627190.2555620.552.9142.2913
2Gourav YadavCAP3523872307102.6422.6903
3Tanay ThyagarajanHYCA362261.4238610.813.8516.8102
4K C CariappaCAM3621196.3469622.332.3856.1402
5H A WalunjMHCA3619125.3302615.892.439.6312
6Sagar P UdeshiCAP241895.4253714.052.6431.8812
7Bhargav BhattBCA361882202611.222.4627.3312
8D DhapolaCAU351774206612.112.7826.1112
9C V MilindHYCA361751.312347.232.3818.1720
10A S ThakareVCA361793.1234513.762.5132.8811

Mohit Jangra is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken 27 wickets in six innings at an average of 20.55. Gourav Yadav has moved to second place and has taken 23 wickets in five innings at an average of 10.

Tanay Thyagarajan has jumped to third place from sixth and has picked 22 wickets in six innings at an average of 10.81. KC Cariappa has moved to fourth position from ninth with 21 wickets to his name in three matches at an average of 22.33.

H A Walunj has slipped to fifth place from second and has taken a total of 19 wickets in six innings at an average of 15.89.

