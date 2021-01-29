Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy? BCCI seeks consensus from state associations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to host the Ranji Trophy this year instead focusing on the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The season is expected to be a curtailed one, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per media reports, BCCI has reached out to several state associations to choose between the two tournaments. The decision is expected to be finalized by the end of January, but things seem to be inclined towards the Ranji Trophy at the moment.

The BCCI has been tight-lipped on the matter so far, but a formal announcement from the apex body is expected on Monday.

Reports claim that BCCI intends to start the Ranji Trophy from the second or the third week of March. Current president, Sourav Ganguly is also keen on hosting the Ranji Trophy instead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“As things stand, the Board is eyeing a February 17 start for the Ranji Trophy. The idea is to have the knockout matches once the IPL is over,” said a BCCI source.

Media reports also claim that Bengal and Kerala are all set to train with the red ball in their own preparation camps. This further strengthens the argument that the BCCI are likely to announce the schedule for the Ranji Trophy soon.

Ranji Trophy to be held along lines of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mahipal Lomror's 37-ball 78*-run blitz sets up Rajasthan's 16-run win over Bihar in the #QF4 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20. 👏👏 #BIHvRAJ



Watch the highlights of the match 🎥👇https://t.co/UiWJOngL4W pic.twitter.com/wRMKNw0ghu — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 27, 2021

This year, the Ranji Trophy is expected to be conducted on the lines of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with each team playing five league games. The league stage is expected to be held across six cities.

It still remains to be seen whether the knockout stage will clash with the IPL or be scheduled after the grand T20 league.