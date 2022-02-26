Rashid Khan to miss PSL final; leaves a message for Lahore Qalandars

Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan has revealed that he won't be able to feature in the 2022 Pakistan Super League final. The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday (February 27th) between Lahore Qalandars and defending champions Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 23-year-old is currently representing his nation in the ongoing limited-overs series against Bangladesh. Having won the first two fixtures at Chattogram, hosts Bangladesh have clinched the three-match ODI series while the two T20Is will be played on March 3 and March 5 in Dhaka.

"I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to national duty" - Rashid Khan

Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars entered the summit clash of PSL 7 having defeated Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 on Friday by six runs.

Rashid Khan, who was a part of the Lahore franchise, left the league on February 20 having picked up 13 wickets in nine matches. He was replaced by Pakistan-born Australian leg spinner Fawad Ahmed.

It was widely expected in the PSL fraternity that Khan might return to Pakistan and take the field for Lahore Qalandars in Sunday's final. However, Rashid has taken to social media to wish his team and provide clarity on his 2022 PSL final participation. Here is the Nangarhar-born player's tweet:

Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19

I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority.I wish my captain 🤲🏻 It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final.I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority.I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH🤲🏻 It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final.I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority.I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH ❤️ 🤲🏻

It was a beautiful gesture by the Lahore Qalandars players as they gave Rashid Khan a guard of honor after his final game of this edition of the Pakistan Super League.

PakistanSuperLeague @thePSLt20



#HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvIU The ball that decided the fate of both teams. The ball that decided the fate of both teams. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvIU https://t.co/AbhfEZoPQ5

While the Multan Sultans will be looking to become the first side to ever successfully defend their title, Lahore Qalandars will be eyeing that elusive crown. They narrowly missed out on becoming champions after losing the season five final against the Karachi Kings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar