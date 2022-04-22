Rashid Khan remembers when Indian crowd's reception left him shocked during a T20I against Bangladesh

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan recalled when he felt like a celebrity as the Indian crowd cheered for him in 2018. The former T20I skipper revealed that it was an experience he would never forget as usually, only Indian cricketers get such a reception.

Khan is one of the most popular cricketers among Indian fans due to his IPL exploits. The 23-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament's history since his debut in 2017. The youngster has picked up 99 wickets in 82 matches at 20.93 apiece, with an economy rate of 6.36.

Speaking in a video uploaded by Gujarat Titans' Twitter handle, Khan stated that his all-round effort scripted a memorable victory for the Sunrisers Hyderabad over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier Two of IPL 2018. He recalled:

"In 2018, I had that beautiful and amazing game against KKR where we qualified for the final. Then we lost against Chennai. In that game, I performed batting, bowling, fielding everything. Then after that, we had three games against Bangladesh in Dehradun. When I got there, the stadium was full."

The 23-year-old was shocked at the reception he got while walking out to bat in a T20 against Bangladesh in Dehradun. He continued:

"I had to bat in the last over. I went to batting. So when I started from the pavilion, they were shouting my name. I was totally shocked. The pitch went too far from me. I was not able to get there because the way they were supporting me, the way they were cheering my name, that was unbelievable."

The Nangarhar-born player struck 34 off ten deliveries in the game against KKR and bagged figures of 4-0-19-3 in Qualifier Two. Khan also helped Afghanistan sweep the three-game T20 series against Bangladesh, taking eight wickets that year.

"That time will never go away from my mind" - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

The leggie underlined that the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni often receive such receptions. Hence, having experienced it himself, it remains unforgettable. He explained:

"Always have seen those cheer for when Sachin is coming into the ground, Mahi bhai coming to the ground, and Virat. When they come into the ground, you see that sound. When I was in the IPL, hearing those when they were coming to bat, that was the same kind of things that happened that day as well."

"They were cheering my name and I was like, 'Now this is something different.' A different feeling and experience and those moments, that time will never go away from my mind."

The 23-year-old has performed decently in the ongoing IPL season for the Gujarat Lions. He has snared six wickets in as many games at 26.66, maintaining an economy rate of 6.66.

