Rashid Khan ruled out of SA20 2024, Kieron Pollard to captain Mumbai Indians Cape Town

SA20 franchise Mumbai Indians Cape Town will have a new captain ahead of the 2024 edition of the league. Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the entire season as his recovery continues after undergoing back surgery. Kieron Pollard will make his debut in the lucrative T20 league and captain the franchise in the leg-spinner's absence.

Although the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named Rashid in the T20I squad for the three-match series in India, he is uncertain of playing due to his recovery.

Meanwhile, Pollard was retained by the Mumbai Indians Emirates ahead of the ILT20 in 2024, but with the dates clashing with the SA20, Nicholas Pooran will succeed him as skipper. It remains to be seen whether the veteran will return for the final leg of the ILT20.

The retired cricketer was in action for the New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where they lost the final to the Deccan Gladiators. The nine matches played by Pollard saw him manage only 79 runs at an average of 15.23 and a strike rate of 123.43.

The second edition of SA20 will run from January 10 to February 10, and the ILT20 will extend from January 19 to February 17. The two T20 tournaments will also clash with New Zealand's Super Smash and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Rashid Khan had an underwhelming SA20 2023

Rashid Khan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Afghan spin wizard had an underwhelming SA20 season in 2023. Rashid managed only nine wickets in 10 games at an average of 30, although he did maintain an economy rate of 6.92.

MI Cape Town finished at the bottom of the table, with just three wins in seven matches. They will open their 2024 campaign against Durban's Super Giants in Durban on January 11.

The season starts with the defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape taking on the Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha. Led by Aiden Markram, the SunRisers clinched the title by defeating the Pretoria Capitals in the final of the 2023 edition.

