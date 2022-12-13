"Rats had got to it I think" - Steve Smith on his worn-out Baggy Green cap

Seasoned Australian Test batter Steve Smith recently opened up about the condition of a worn-out Baggy Green cap. The right-handed batter hilariously reckoned that the rats got to it in Australia's recent tour of Sri Lanka.

The 33-year-old stated that he had left it in the changing room and vowed to get that fixed soon. He told The Australian:

"I left it overnight in the change room in Galle like I do everywhere and turned up the next day and rats had got to it I think. I’m going to try and get it fixed this week, it’s falling apart."

Andrew Walton @AndrewWaltonx

Please do better.

Why accept this defacing of an iconic and treasured garment of national pride?Please do better. Why accept this defacing of an iconic and treasured garment of national pride?Please do better. 😥 https://t.co/XJUXcl1iXy

His different-looking Test cap provoked a backlash, having been accused of defacing the iconic and treasured garment of the national team.

A Baggy Green is a cricket cap worn by Australian Test cricketers. The MCC chief executive described it as the "most famous cricket cap in the world."

Steve Smith looking forward to facing South Africa in the three-Test series

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

On the cricketing side of things, Smith is gearing up to face the Proteas in the three-Test series, starting on December 17th at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Currently ranked No. 2 in Test cricket, the New South Wales batter admitted that his record against South Africa is slightly underwhelming and reckoned that it will be a challenge facing their pace-bowling unit.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said:

"They're a really good attack so it will be a really good challenge for our batters. Hopefully, we can continue the way we've started the summer. South Africa are the one team that have bowled pretty well to me in the past, my record's probably not as good against them as some of the others.

"Some of the bowlers I'm going to come up against I've come up against them previously. I'm really looking forward to the series like everyone else. I feel in a good place, I feel like I'm batting nicely. I'm looking forward to it."

ICC @ICC



Two double centurions for the hosts as they aim to make inroads with the ball on day three



#AUSvWI | #WTC23



icc-cricket.com/news/2926684 A pretty scorecard if you're an Australian fanTwo double centurions for the hosts as they aim to make inroads with the ball on day three A pretty scorecard if you're an Australian fan 🇦🇺Two double centurions for the hosts as they aim to make inroads with the ball on day three 👇#AUSvWI | #WTC23icc-cricket.com/news/2926684

The former Australian captain had scores of 200*, 20, 0, and 35 in the two-Test series against the West Indies and will hope to carry that form against South Africa against whom his Test average is 41.53.

Poll : 0 votes