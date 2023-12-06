Ravi Bishnoi crowned as the No.1-ranked T20I bowler after heroics against Australia 

Emerging Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has made it to the summit of the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers after an exceptional home series against Australia recently. The youngster was named Player of the Series after claiming nine wickets in Team India's 4-1 triumph under Suryakumar Yadav.

Bishnoi has made a strong case to be included in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad after missing out on the Indian team in the recent set of ICC events. The spinner, with his efforts against Australia, overtook Rashid Khan to claim the top spot with a rating of 699.

Bishnoi, who came into prominence with his performances at the 2020 U-19 World Cup, has a chance to capitalize on his form in South Africa. He has been selected to play the three-match T20I series against the Proteas, beginning on December 10.

Spinners comprise the top five bowlers in T20Is, with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Adil Rashid occupying the spots after Bishnoi and Rashid Khan.

Suryakumar Yadav retains his No.1 spot as T20I batter after the latest rankings

Suryakumar Yadav led Team India for the first time in the absence of senior figures following the 2023 ODI World Cup. He helped India to a 4-1 series win on home soil but returned with a lukewarm set of performances as a batter.

The right-handed batter began the series with a match-winning 80 that helped India attain their highest successful T20I run chase (209). However, he scored only 64 runs across the remaining four matches and did not reach double figures in the last two games.

Suryakumar will have a chance to showcase his ability both as a skipper and batter, as he has been once again named captain for the upcoming series against South Africa.

According to the latest rankings, he holds the top spot with a rating of 855 and has a cushion over the second-placed Mohammad Rizwan, who has 787 points to his name.

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad also marks his presence among the top ten batters. The opening batter was the leading run-scorer in the T20I series against Australia, even recording his maiden T20I hundred in the third match in Guwahati. He holds the seventh spot with a rating of 688.