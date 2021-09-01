Ravi Shastri boldly claims that the pressure is on England ahead of the 4th Test 

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is confident his team will bounce back after their humiliating defeat at the hands of England in the third Test of the five-match series. Ahead of the penultimate contest of the Pataudi Trophy, Shastri pointed out that the series is still 'wide open' despite the home team's comprehensive victory at Leeds.

While speaking on Times Now Navbharat, Ravi Shastri reckoned that the Indian side should take confidence from their momentous win at Lord's rather than ponder over their shocking defeat in the last fixture.

The 59-year-old acknowledged the England team's splendid bowling performance on the opening day of the third Test match, while also mentioning India's emphatic comeback at Lord's.

"If anyone thinks that this Indian team is going to back off, they have another one coming because at 1-1, we are playing overseas, the pressure is on England. They have to win in their own country. We have done what we had to do with them in India. So, the ball is in their court and we will fight, there's no question about it," said Shastri.

Ravi Shastri and co. looking to settle scores after Leeds debacle

Shashtri also opined that the pressure is on the English side as they are expected to seal the series in their home conditions. Shastri also hinted that the Virat Kohli-led side are certainly not going to back down from any challenge and they are ready to fight it out against the hosts.

Moeen Ali has been named as our vice-captain for the fourth LV= Insurance Test against India. Congrats, Mo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/4eYRn9WXWv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 1, 2021

The two cricketing giants are slated to lock horns in the penultimate contest of the series at Kennington Oval in London from Thursday, September 2. While Team India have been unable to win a Test match at the venue in 50 years, one cannot discount them considering their emphatic recent victories at the Gabba and Lord's.

