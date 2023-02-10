Ravi Shastri explains why Rohit Sharma’s form is crucial for India: “Runs will come much like Viru at his best”

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that skipper Rohit Sharma’s form with the bat could go a long way in determining the fate of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. Shastri opined that Rohit can dictate terms, much like former India opener Virender Sehwag did when he was at his best.

The Indian captain looked in impressive touch with the willow on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. After Ravindra Jadeja’s five-fer saw the Aussies being bundled out for 177, Rohit remained unbeaten on 56 as India went to stumps at 77/1.

Speaking on the ICC Review show, Shastri compared Rohit’s batting skills to those of Sehwag and commented:

“If Rohit stays there, he gets it quickly. He won't allow any bowler to settle. Runs will come much like Viru at his best.

“When Virender Sehwag was in form, he made the job for the middle order a lot easier by really taking it to the opposition early on. His role will be that.”

Both Rohit and Sehwag began their Test careers as middle-order batters, but were pushed up to open the innings. Sehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test cricket. Rohit’s red-ball numbers too have improved significantly since he started opening the innings.

“Don't think it's a test of his captaincy” - Ravi Shastri on importance of Australia series for Rohit Sharma

Apart from batting, Rohit’s Test captaincy will also be under the scanner in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India will need to beat Australia comprehensively to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June.

Shastri, however, doesn’t believe that the Australia series is a test of Rohit’s captaincy. The 60-year-old stated:

"I don't think it's a test of his captaincy. He's past that. He's a very good captain and he is a smart operator and let's not forget his record in India as an opening batsman is stunning. Tactically, I have no issues. He'll do the job. He, he knows what to do, when to do it...I don't think he has to prove tactically or anything to anyone as a captain."

Shastri described the Indian captain as a very good reader of the game and praised his ability to be one step ahead of the opposition. The former coach added:

"He does his homework. He is very good with his homework. He is very big on, I wouldn't say stats, but with the analyst, he'll work out a lot of things. Tactically he knows.

"When you're a good reader of the game, you're very quick in your thinking when it comes to reading a batter. As to which bowler could be the right guy at that moment of time, what's happening with the state of the game."

Having dominated Day 1 of the Nagpur Test, Rohit and co. would be keen to extend their advantage over the Aussies. India will begin Day 2 trailing Australia by 100 runs, with nine wickets in hand.

