Ravi Shastri hails India’s "positive" bench strength

Ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Ravi Shastri has praised the India squad for its depth and quality. Several injuries to key players and the application of bio-bubble restrictions have seen Shastri and his staff rely heavily on several non-regulars over the last few months.

Speaking to the Times of India, Shastri said:

“You’d have never imagined the number of players that would’ve played for India six months ago. This has been the most positive thing to come out of the recent bubble (in Australia), considering India had to travel with enlarged squads."

India resumed international cricket with a tour of Australia following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Playing three ODIs, three T20Is, and the customary four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian team gave opportunities to several gems.

These included Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur, who fulfilled the responsibilities entrusted to them by the team management.

Elaborating on the same, Shastri added:

“Normally, we would travel with 17 or 18 cricketers. But because of the bubble, because of the quarantine laws (in Australia), we had to go with 25-30 or more cricketers. So, as a result, you had to dig deep and pick your best. As luck would have it, we were left with no choice but to play all 30 of them. So, we got to find out who’s good and who’s not. And it’s something that has worked well.”

Similarly, during the home Test series against England, Axar Patel emerged as a prolific spin-all-rounder who put the opposition to the sword at every chance. Having participated in three Tests, the all-rounder from Gujarat picked up 27 wickets with his spin and also proved to be reliable with the bat.

India might as well field two playing XIs - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri believes India could field two playing XIs in the future because of a busy schedule

Ravi Shastri particularly praised the younger stars for taking their opportunities and went as far as to say India should just field two playing elevens.

“These are things one would not imagine, but circumstances have made things happen and I’m glad the youngsters who got the opportunity have grabbed it with both hands. India might as well field two playing elevens out there."

In light of such tremendous performances from youngsters and newcomers, Ravi Shastri is clearly optimistic about the future of Indian cricket.