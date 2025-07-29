Ravi Shastri names Virat Kohli & Jasprit Bumrah in rapid-fire challenge amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Former cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri picked Indian greats Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in a rapid-fire challenge amid the ongoing Test series against England. The final game of the five-match series begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.Ravi Shastri was asked who the best player of the modern era is. He picked Kohli as the most influential player of the last decade.&quot;It's a young brigade at the moment, but the best player, most influential player of the last decade, Virat Kohli,&quot; he said. (via Stick to Cricket)Virat Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests. He continues to play ODI cricket. The right-hander scored 4188 T20I runs at an average of 48.69 with a century. He made 9230 runs, averaging 46.85 with 30 hundreds. In the one-day format, he has amassed 14181 runs so far at an average of 57.88 with 51 tons.Shastri was then asked about one bowler in current times whom he would hate to face. The former cricketer picked Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is with the Indian team for the ongoing Test series against England.Will Jasprit Bumrah play the fifth Test against England?Before the series began, Jasprit Bumrah was slated to play only three of the five Tests to manage his workload. With four matches completed, the pacer has played three already.Bumrah was not at his best in the recently concluded fourth Test. His pace was done, and despite being economical, he could not pick enough wickets. He bowled 33 overs, returning with figures of 2/112.Notably, India are 1-2 behind in the series. That makes the fifth Test a crucial one for them if they are to draw level. In such a scenario, it becomes important for Jasprit Bumrah to play the game. However, with only a gap of three days, it remains to be seen whether he can remain fit enough.Ahead of the game, head coach Gautam Gambhir revealed that all pacers are fit to play at The Oval. However, he added that no decision has been taken on Bumrah yet.&quot;We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test. No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country,&quot; he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.The ace pacer has bagged 14 wickets from three matches so far at an average of 26 with two five-wicket hauls.