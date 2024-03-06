"Ravi Shastri often says that Murali Vijay is the best Test opener India had after Sunil Gavaskar" - Bharat Arun

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun recently stated that Ravi Shastri considers Murali Vijay to be the best opening batter the country has seen after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

While openers like Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag have been proven performers in Test cricket, it is Vijay who pips everyone, according to Shastri. Arun also lauded Vijay and picked him as one of his favorite players.

Speaking to Cricket.com, Arun said:

"If you want me to name a batter whom I knew from a very young age, Murali Vijay was someone whom I saw in college. I recommended him to another First-Division team. That's when the journey started. Ravi [Shastri] often says that Murali Vijay is the best Test opener India had after Sunil Gavaskar. And that's a huge compliment today. So I can say that my interactions with him [Vijay] have been outstanding and he is one of my favorite players."

Murali Vijay made his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur in 2008. He registered scores of 33 and 41 in his maiden outing in red-ball cricket. The stylish batter grew from strength to strength and ultimately became a mainstay in India's red-ball team.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2023. He finished with 3982 runs from 61 Tests at an average of 38.28 and has 12 Test tons to his name.

"This puppy fat you have na, has to be melted away" - Bharat Arun on how Ravi Shastri urged Kuldeep Yadav to get fitter

Bhara Arun revealed that former India head coach Ravi Shastri had urged left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav to shed some weight to be able to become a world-class bowler.

Recalling Ravi Shastri's message to Kuldeep Yadav, Bhara Arun told The Indian Express:

"Boss, this puppy fat you have na, has to be melted away... I can't think of a single reason with improved fitness that you won't become a world-class Test bowler."

Arun opined that Kuldeep's leg injury has a role to play in his resurgence in international cricket. He reckoned that it gave the crafty spinner time to think about his game. He added:

"It seems rather silly to say this but that injury, I think, gave him no option but to get fitter. He had to do all the hard rehab work, shed himself of that puppy fat, to continue his dream of playing cricket. And he has obviously worked a lot on his bowling – that energy through the crease is a standout feature now. It allows him to increase pace without sacrificing turn, loop, drift."

Kuldeep Yadav is currently part of India's squad for the five-match home series against England. He has picked up 12 wickets across six innings so far and will look to add a few more to his tally in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala.

