Ravi Shastri’s prediction on Border-Gavaskar Trophy: “India should back themselves to win this series by a 2-match margin”

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has backed the hosts to get the better of Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to Shastri, India have a number of factors in their favor and must look to maximize the advantage by putting pressure on the Aussies from the first Test itself.

The four-match Test series will begin with the first game at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9. India have emerged victorious in the last three Border-Gavaskar Trophy contests, with their most recent win coming Down Under during the 2020-21 tour.

Australia previously visited India for a Test series in 2017. They won the opening Test in Pune by 333 runs but ended up losing the series by a 2-1 margin. Asked about his prediction for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shastri said during an interaction on Star Sports:

“As far as the series result goes, I think India should back themselves to win this series by a two-match margin. You're playing at home; you’ve got the bowlers for that. You’ve got the batting line-up as well. I think you’ve got to put pressure from Test match one.”

India’s previous Test assignment was against Bangladesh in December last year. They won the two-match series 2-0.

“It’s going to start with India as favorites in the series” - Ian Chappell

While some former cricketers and experts in Australia are backing Pat Cummins and co. to get the better of India, Ian Chappell dismissed suggestions that the Aussies will begin as favorites.

According to the Australian legend, India will start as the favorites, but the visitors must have the belief that they can put it across the hosts. Chappell opined:

“Those comments that are coming from Australia are based on how the Australian team performed at home. Playing well in Australia is a hell of a lot different to playing well in India.

"They’ve got some players there who are talented enough to play well in India. But the thing is, you can go to India with a lot of confidence. But if they suddenly get you out cheaply a couple of times, how long can you maintain that confidence in India? That’s going to be a crucial thing."

Chappell added that anybody who is giving Australia the advantage in this series is talking through their hat. He elaborated:

"It’s going to start with India as favorites in the series. But that shouldn’t bother the Australian cricket team. That’s for other people to talk about and think about. They’ve got to go there thinking, they can win the series. If they are not thinking like that, then you’re going to be in big trouble.”

Australia’s previous Test series win in India came back in 2004.

