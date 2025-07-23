Ravi Shastri takes hilarious dig at Indian legend on the big screen during Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 23, 2025 19:23 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri took a hilarious dig at the legendary Farokh Engineer during day one of the ongoing Manchester Test between India and England. On air, Shastri called Engineer a 'voracious eater', hilariously predicting his plate to be full at lunch.

Ad

Engineer, who played for Lancashire from 1968 to 1976, had a stand named after him and West Indies legend Clive Lloyd at Old Trafford before the start of the game. He has also served as the vice-president of the county side.

Speaking on air, Shastri stated (via Sky Sports):

"Farokh, a real pin-up boy in the 60s and 70s. Hugely popular. He's not changed over the years. Great storyteller. A voracious eater, even now, at lunch. He heard that. His plate will be full. I'll translate, I'll tell you what he said in Hindi but later at the back of the box. He's heard it and he is with Dilip. They are great mates and they will be cracking a joke a minute there."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Engineer, who was a wicketkeeper-batter, played 46 Tests and five ODIs for India from 1961 to 1975.

"Don’t lose more than three wickets" - Ravi Shastri's message to Team India

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to Sky Sports before the start of the day's play at Old Trafford, Shastri said India needed to work hard in the first session, anticipating some tricky batting conditions. He said in the pre-game show:

Ad
"They (India) could have been 3-0 up for all you know, but they’ll have to work hard in the first session. It's the first time you're getting close to English conditions, you know it’s overcast, there’s a bit of grass on the surface, there’s pace around in the form of Jofra Archer. So their main aim would be those first 30 overs. Don’t lose more than three wickets, then take it from there."

At the time of writing, the visitors were 120/1 in 39 overs. Chris Woakes had dismissed KL Rahul for 46.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications