Ravi Shastri takes hilarious dig at Indian legend on the big screen during Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri took a hilarious dig at the legendary Farokh Engineer during day one of the ongoing Manchester Test between India and England. On air, Shastri called Engineer a 'voracious eater', hilariously predicting his plate to be full at lunch.Engineer, who played for Lancashire from 1968 to 1976, had a stand named after him and West Indies legend Clive Lloyd at Old Trafford before the start of the game. He has also served as the vice-president of the county side.Speaking on air, Shastri stated (via Sky Sports):&quot;Farokh, a real pin-up boy in the 60s and 70s. Hugely popular. He's not changed over the years. Great storyteller. A voracious eater, even now, at lunch. He heard that. His plate will be full. I'll translate, I'll tell you what he said in Hindi but later at the back of the box. He's heard it and he is with Dilip. They are great mates and they will be cracking a joke a minute there.&quot;Engineer, who was a wicketkeeper-batter, played 46 Tests and five ODIs for India from 1961 to 1975.&quot;Don’t lose more than three wickets&quot; - Ravi Shastri's message to Team IndiaRavi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)Speaking to Sky Sports before the start of the day's play at Old Trafford, Shastri said India needed to work hard in the first session, anticipating some tricky batting conditions. He said in the pre-game show:&quot;They (India) could have been 3-0 up for all you know, but they’ll have to work hard in the first session. It's the first time you're getting close to English conditions, you know it’s overcast, there’s a bit of grass on the surface, there’s pace around in the form of Jofra Archer. So their main aim would be those first 30 overs. Don’t lose more than three wickets, then take it from there.&quot;At the time of writing, the visitors were 120/1 in 39 overs. Chris Woakes had dismissed KL Rahul for 46.