Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the fastest Indian to pick up 450 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 450th Test wicket during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy game between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

He achieved the feat when he bowled Alex Carey in the 54th over of the Nagpur Test. A flighted delivery from the senior off-spinner drifted down the leg side, but Carey dragged it onto the stumps while trying to play a reverse sweep.

With the dismissal, Ashwin claimed his 450th wicket in the red-ball format for India. He also became the fastest Indian to scale the landmark, going past former leg-spinner Anil Kumble. Ashwin took 89 Tests to reach the milestone as compared to Kumble's 93.

Fastest Indian to 450 and second fastest overall.

Overall, he is the second-fastest to reach the milestone. Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is only ahead of him, having reached the landmark in 80 matches. The Australian duo of Glenn McGrath (100) and Shane Warne (101) complete the list of the five fastest bowlers to pick up 450 Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja derail Australia

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared six wickets between each other to restrict Australia to 174/8 at Tea on Day 1 of the first Test.

Jadeja was the first to strike, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw on consecutive deliveries to put the visitors on the back foot. The Saurashtra all-rounder, who is making a comeback after a long injury haul, then dismissed Steve Smith to have the Aussies reeling at 109/5.

Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey stitched together a small partnership before Ashwin then joined the party. He dismissed Carey and Pat Cummins before Jadeja picked up his fourth in the next over to get the better of debutant Todd Murphy.

Australia went to Tea on Day 1 at 174/8 with Handscomb and Nathan Lyon in the middle.

