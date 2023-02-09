Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in two deliveries just after Lunch to put Team India on top on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne revived Australia's innings after the visitors were reduced to 2/2 within the first three overs of the match. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 74-run partnership for the third wicket as Australia went to Lunch at 76/2.

The tourists were slowly crawling back into the match when Jadeja picked up two wickets in as many deliveries to put the Aussies back under pressure. In the fourth over after the break, Jadeja picked up the precious wicket of Labuschagne, who was looking dangerous.

The No.1-ranked Test batter, who was batting at 49, tried to play one through the covers to reach his half-century. Labuschagne stretched forward but failed to get to the pitch of the ball. He lost his balance and debutant wicketkeeper KS Bharat was quick to whip off the bails.

The dismissal brought Matt Renshaw in the middle but his stay was cut short by another beauty from the ace Indian all-rounder. Jadeja's delivery struck the southpaw's pads and umpire Nitin Menon didn't take much time to raise his finger.

Renshaw went for a review but it showed the umpire's call and the decision stayed in favor of India.

Watch Labuschagne and Renshaw's dismissals here:

Ravindra Jadeja removes Steve Smith to send Australia on the back foot

Reeling at 84/4, Australia needed a big knock from Steve Smith to post a big first-innings total.

The former Aussie skipper and Peter Handscomb showed intent to accumulate some quick runs. The duo struck a few boundaries as Australia crossed the 100-run mark. Just as Smith was trying to take the attack to the Indian bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja struck for the third time to dismiss the ace Australian batter.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 119/4 with Handscomb and Alex Carey in the middle.

Also Read: "Petition to bring back Ajinkya Rahane" - Fans slam Virat Kohli as he drops Steve Smith's catch at slip

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes