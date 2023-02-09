"Petition to bring back Ajinkya Rahane" - Fans slam Virat Kohli as he drops Steve Smith's catch at slip

Virat Kohli gave Steve Smith a second chance as he dropped a sitter at slip on Day 1 of the first India-Australia Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.
The incident took place in the 16th over when Smith tried to drive one through the covers as a quick delivery by Axar Patel found the former Australian skipper's outside edge.
The ball went flying at Kohli at slip who put his right hand out. However, the ball didn't stick in his hand and Smith got lucky early in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Fans were unhappy with the former Indian skipper and slammed him for his poor fielding standards. A few urged the team management to bring Ajinkya Rahane back as he is a safe fielder, while others reckoned that the dropped opportunity could cost India the Test match.
Smith, who was batting at six when Kohli dropped the catch, was unbeaten on 19 at Lunch on Day 1.
The right-handed batter enjoys a stellar record against India, averaging 72 in 14 Tests, and will hope to keep it going.
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne steady Australia's ship after India strike early
The Indian pacers gave the hosts a brilliant start after Aussie skipper Pat Cummins decided to bat first after winning the toss in Nagpur.
Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough, trapping Usman Khawaja lbw in the second over. Mohammed Shami dismissed David Warner in the next over, uprooting his stumps with a perfect in-swinger from round the wicket.
Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then did a fantastic job of reviving the innings from 2/2. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 74-run partnership for the third wicket as Australia went to Lunch at 76/2.
