[WATCH] Virat Kohli drops Steve Smith at slip off Axar Patel's bowling

Virat Kohli dropped a sitter at slip to hand Steve Smith a reprieve in the first Test between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

The incident took place in the 16th over after Aussie skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a quicker delivery from Axar and Smith flashed his bat at it. The ball found a thickish edge and went flying towards Kohli, stationed in the first slip region.

Kohli stuck his right hand out but failed to hold onto it. It was a lucky reprieve for the former No.1-ranked batter and the Australian team, who are already two down.

Watch the clip here:

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne bail Australia out after early double blow

Speaking of the game, India got off to a flying start after Cummins asked the hosts to bowl first. Mohammed Siraj trapped Usman Khawaja lbw in the second over itself.

Umpire Nitin Menon turned it down but Siraj and debutant wicketkeeper KS Bharat insisted on taking the review. Replays showed three red lights and the umpire had to change his decision.

Mohammed Shami gave India the second wicket, knocking over David Warner's stumps in the next over to pick up his 400th international wicket. Reeling at 2/2, the visitors were under immense trouble in the morning session of Day 1.

However, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne showed great temperament to bail the Aussies out of danger. They batted well against Indian spinners and used the crease well to find the odd boundaries. Labuschagne, in particular, showed intent against the Indian bowlers and struck eight boundaries in the first session.

The duo added an unbeaten 74 to take the visitors to lunch at 76/2 with Smith (19) and Labuschagne (47) in the middle.

Also Read: [WATCH] Mohammed Shami sends David Warner's stumps cartwheeling with a ripper of a delivery

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes