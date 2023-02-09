[WATCH] Mohammed Shami sends David Warner's stumps cartwheeling with a ripper of a delivery

Mohammed Shami bowled a ripper of a delivery to knock over David Warner in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

Team India got off to a scintillating start after Aussie skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first. Mohammed Siraj provided the hosts with the first breakthrough, dismissing Usman Khawaja in the second over.

Shami then upped the ante by rattling Warner's timber in the very next over. The southpaw has had problems facing pacers from round the wicket and the senior pacer made the right use of the angle.

A good-length delivery from Shami nipped back into the batter and took Warner's inside edge before hitting the stumps. The Indian pacer was ecstatic and was soon joined by his teammates as the Aussies were in deep trouble at 2/2 in 2.1 overs.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have since done well to stay in the middle. The ball has kept low on a couple of occasions but the Aussie pair have managed to keep the Indian spinners at bay so far.

At the time of writing, Australia were 29/2 with Smith (six) and Labuschagne (15) at the crease. India will hope to pick up a few more wickets before Lunch to send the Aussies further on the back foot.

India vs Australia Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Scott Boland.

