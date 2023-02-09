"Rohit & Dravid making bold and good selection calls" - Fans react as KS Bharat makes his Test debut

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat made his Team India debut in the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.
Bharat has been second in line behind Rishabh Pant ever since India phased out senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha from the Test side after Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid took charge of the team.
However, with Pant out of action for several months after being involved in a car crash in December last year, the slot was up for grabs. There was a toss-up between Ishan Kishan and Bharat, but the management showed trust in the latter's abilities.
Bharat boasts a decent first-class record, scoring over 4700 runs in 86 games at an average of 37.95, with nine centuries and 27 fifites. He also has 296 catches and 35 stumpings to his name.
The 29-year-old also had little experience in international cricket when he came out as a replacement for the injured Saha during the first Test against New Zealand in 2021. He took two catches and stumped Tom Latham off Axar Patel's bowling.
India strike early after being asked to bowl first
Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first in Nagpur. However, the decision backfired as they lost both openers in quick succession.
Mohammed Siraj removed Usman Khawaja in the second over, while Mohammed Shami rattled David Warner's stumps in the next over with a ripper of a delivery. Since then, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have done well to stitch together a partnership and bail the team out of danger. At the time of writing, the visitors were 26/2 in 9.3 overs.
India vs Australia Playing 11s
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Scott Boland.
