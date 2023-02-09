"Interesting to see Surya's approach in Test cricket" - Fans give mixed reactions as Suryakumar Yadav makes his Test debut

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to make his Test debut in the first game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

The Mumbai batter was earlier named as a backup option for the England series in 2021. He, along with Prithvi Shaw, joined the squad after Team India suffered a couple of injuries in the lead-up to the series. However, he didn't feature in any game.

Suryakumar has now been rewarded with a Test cap at the age of 33 in Nagpur and comes into the team in place of Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the first match with an injury. He was handed the cap by former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the presence of family members and fellow teammates.

Fans were delighted to see the flamboyant batter in the Test side. While some felt that his inclusion would be a valuable addition to the team, others held reservations about his ability in the red-ball format.

Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 I wish Surya well. Absolutely love him and I always love it when he scores runs and I certainly hope he scores here too. But I certainly do not vouch for this move - should have been Gill at 5 #INDvsAUS I wish Surya well. Absolutely love him and I always love it when he scores runs and I certainly hope he scores here too. But I certainly do not vouch for this move - should have been Gill at 5 #INDvsAUS

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a dream moment for Suryakumar Yadav - he always wanted to play Test cricket and today he's getting his cap from Ravi Shastri. What a dream moment for Suryakumar Yadav - he always wanted to play Test cricket and today he's getting his cap from Ravi Shastri. https://t.co/CWqMRKGkFZ

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suryakumar Yadav wears his Test debut cap for India. Suryakumar Yadav wears his Test debut cap for India. https://t.co/QgRRzLheEZ

Vishal Dikshit @Vishal1686

#INDvsAUS Wow, debut for Suryakumar Yadav. It could be to counter spin and get some quick runs in the middle order. The question is who sits out then Vice-captain KL Rahul or in-form Shubman Gill? Wow, debut for Suryakumar Yadav. It could be to counter spin and get some quick runs in the middle order. The question is who sits out then Vice-captain KL Rahul or in-form Shubman Gill? #INDvsAUS

Aʙнɪ࿐♡ @hitman_Rohit_07 Suryakumar yadav hard work finally paid off,From getting a chance to debut at age of 30 to becoming No.1 T20 Batsman in such a short time, and now getting a chance to play in Test Formet. Suryakumar yadav hard work finally paid off,From getting a chance to debut at age of 30 to becoming No.1 T20 Batsman in such a short time, and now getting a chance to play in Test Formet.

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



Ravi Shastri hands him the Test cap.



KS Bharat also makes his Test debut with Pant absent.



Go well guys After 12 years of domestic cricket and 80 first class games, Suryakumar Yadav makes his Test debut for India.Ravi Shastri hands him the Test cap.KS Bharat also makes his Test debut with Pant absent.Go well guys After 12 years of domestic cricket and 80 first class games, Suryakumar Yadav makes his Test debut for India. Ravi Shastri hands him the Test cap. KS Bharat also makes his Test debut with Pant absent.Go well guys 🇮🇳🙌

sudharshan sridharan @sudharshansrid1



#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS



In brackets have mentioned those dates when respective players reached the milestone of playing atleast 1 game in all 3 formats Suryakumar Yadav becomes 55th Indian (Men) to play atleast 1 game for India in all 3 formats.In brackets have mentioned those dates when respective players reached the milestone of playing atleast 1 game in all 3 formats Suryakumar Yadav becomes 55th Indian (Men) to play atleast 1 game for India in all 3 formats.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS In brackets have mentioned those dates when respective players reached the milestone of playing atleast 1 game in all 3 formats https://t.co/UAMdiXWH3e

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧¹⁷¹ @Captain171_ Captain Rohit Sharma made Suryakumar Yadav test career. Captain Rohit Sharma made Suryakumar Yadav test career. https://t.co/gWiMFy2ERC

Umang Pabari @UPStatsman



T20I: March, 2021

ODI: July, 2021

Test: Feb, 2023



What a career in a span of two years!



#INDvsAUS Suryakumar Yadav debut:T20I: March, 2021ODI: July, 2021Test: Feb, 2023What a career in a span of two years! Suryakumar Yadav debut:T20I: March, 2021ODI: July, 2021Test: Feb, 2023What a career in a span of two years!#INDvsAUS

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav Congratulations to KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav on receiving caps for India. Indeed,a special moment for both of them. Go well! #BorderGavaskarTrophy Congratulations to KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav on receiving caps for India. Indeed,a special moment for both of them. Go well! #BorderGavaskarTrophy

Advait @Upadeshpande

#BorderGavaskarTrophy Test debut for Suryakumar Yadav Test debut for Suryakumar Yadav 🔥#BorderGavaskarTrophy

Raj @_Mr_RK__ #BorderGavaskarTrophy Happy for Suryakumar Yadav but Gill khelna chahiye tha Kl Rahul ke place mein #BGT Happy for Suryakumar Yadav but Gill khelna chahiye tha Kl Rahul ke place mein #BGT #BorderGavaskarTrophy

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Suryakumar Yadav & KS Bharat will make their debuts in Nagpur. Both of them have had good domestic experience. Surya made his FC debut in 2010 & Bharat in 2013. Interesting to see Surya's approach in Test cricket. Can be the X-factor. Will surely look to attack spin Suryakumar Yadav & KS Bharat will make their debuts in Nagpur. Both of them have had good domestic experience. Surya made his FC debut in 2010 & Bharat in 2013. Interesting to see Surya's approach in Test cricket. Can be the X-factor. Will surely look to attack spin

Siddharth @siddies10

#Shame #INDvsAUS Suryakumar Yadav making his test debut before Sarfaraz khan is the hard-hitting reality of Indian cricket. Surya has not even taken his T20 game to ODIs yet, where his record is mediocre at best. I feel he's lucky to even be in the squad ahead of Sarfaraz Khan. Suryakumar Yadav making his test debut before Sarfaraz khan is the hard-hitting reality of Indian cricket. Surya has not even taken his T20 game to ODIs yet, where his record is mediocre at best. I feel he's lucky to even be in the squad ahead of Sarfaraz Khan.#Shame #INDvsAUS

Gaurav Kalra @gauravkalra75 remember all those years ago a gifted Mumbai batter was in line for his test debut at nagpur but had to miss out due to a last minute injury. Today another phenomenal Mumbai batter gets his debut. and oh, that gifted batter from all those years ago is his captain! #INDvsAUS remember all those years ago a gifted Mumbai batter was in line for his test debut at nagpur but had to miss out due to a last minute injury. Today another phenomenal Mumbai batter gets his debut. and oh, that gifted batter from all those years ago is his captain! #INDvsAUS

tanmaypawar @tanmaypawar253

🏏#suryakumaryadav

#SKY

#INDvsAUS

#BorderGavaskarTrophy

Sky is making debut for India in test cricket. So Happy For surya @surya_14kumar Sky is making debut for India in test cricket. So Happy For surya @surya_14kumar😌🏏#suryakumaryadav#SKY#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy Sky is making debut for India in test cricket. https://t.co/FyqMDMrkg8

Asif @ASIFCR75 What a moment for Suryakumar Yadav today.. Years of hard work and he finally got his dream test cap today at 33..Go well @surya_14kumar What a moment for Suryakumar Yadav today.. Years of hard work and he finally got his dream test cap today at 33..Go well @surya_14kumar

Suryakumar Yadav boasts a stellar record in first-class cricket while playing for Mumbai. He has scored 5549 runs, including 14 centuries and 28 fifties, in 79 matches at an average of 44.75.

The Mumbai-born batter was recently in action in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, where he looked to be in good touch. He played a sublime 90-run knock against Hyderabad and backed it up with 95 and 38 in the next game against Saurashtra.

India vs Australia Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Scott Boland.

