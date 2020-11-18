Ravichandran Ashwin can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif has opined that the team management should give off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin another chance to prove himself in white-ball cricket.

The selectors have preferred Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja over the experienced Ashwin in the limited-overs formats. But Kaif, who spent much time with the Tamil Nadu-based player at the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2020, feels that Ashwin could still be an asset.

Kaif listed down the top-quality batsmen who lost their wickets to Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL 2020 and wrote on Twitter:

"Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99's list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is."

The retired Indian cricketer also highlighted that Ravichandran Ashwin picked up most of his wickets during the fielding restrictions in the first six overs. Thus, in his view, the BCCI should give Ashwin another opportunity.

Ravichandran Ashwin shone for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

After leading the Kings XI Punjab for two years, Ravichandran Ashwin switched to the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2020. The off-spinner made an immediate impact at DC as he bowled a game-changing over against his former franchise, KXIP, in the second match of the season.

Unfortunately, Ashwin suffered an injury during the first match itself. Still, he made a remarkable comeback and ended the tournament with 13 wickets in 15 games. The 34-year-old was the leading wicket-taker among DC spinners at IPL 2020.

In his T20I career for India, Ashwin has taken 52 wickets in 46 matches. His economy rate of 6.97 shows that he is the kind of bowler that can build pressure on the opposition with some tight bowling.

However, because of a decline in his wicket-taking abilities, the selection committee has not considered him for T20Is in the last three years.