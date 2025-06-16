Ravichandran Ashwin and co. shockingly accused of ball tampering after SMP vs DD TNPL 2025 match

Retired Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons (DD) have been shockingly accused of ball tampering by Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) following their Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 game on June 14. A day after the Panthers wrote an official letter to the organizers, they have demanded the franchise for a proof.

In their complaint to the TNPL organisers, the Madurai-based franchise alleged the defending champions of using towels treated with chemicals to improve the heaviness of the ball and it produced a metallic sound when it made contact with the ball.

In a letter to the tournament, Madurati franchise's CEO D Pooja wrote, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"A serious case of ball tampering occurred during our recent match against Dindigul Dragons. Despite repeated warnings, the Dindigul team blatantly tampered with the ball, using towels that appeared to have been treated with chemicals."

According to TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan, the Panthers must present proof to back up their allegations despite acknowledging their complaint. Furthermore, the Panthers will face actions should they fail to provide any evidence. According to the tournament rules, the towels provided to the players, factoring the conditions, can only be used to dry the balls.

Ravichandran Ashwin blasts quick-fire 49 against Siechem Madurai Panthers as Dragons register a comprehensive victory

Ravichandran Ashwin with his players. (Credits: TNPL X)

Ashwin, who has been opening the innings in this tournament, hammered 49 off 29 deliveries after going wicketless in his four overs for 27 runs. With DT Chandrasekar and Ganeshan Priyaswamy bagging two wickets each, the Dragons were able to restrict the Panthers to 150/8 in 20 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier also took one wicket apiece.

In response, the off-spinner opened with Shivam Singh and stitched together a 124-run stand in only 10.4 overs. Shivam stayed unbeaten on 86 off 41 deliveries, laced with eight fours and six sixes, to carry the Dragons to a nine-wicket win with 56 balls to spare.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

