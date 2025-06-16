Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons cleared of ball-tampering charges in TNPL 2025: Reports

Ravichandran Ashwin and his team Dindigul Dragons have been cleared of ball-tampering charges in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Siechem Madurai Panthers accused Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons of tampering with the ball in the match played between the two sides in Salem on Saturday, June 14.

Dindigul Dragons hammered Siechem Madurai Panthers by nine wickets in match number 11 of TNPL 2025. Batting first, the Panters put up 150-8 on the board in their 20 overs. The Dragons chased down the total in 12.3 overs as Shivam Singh hammered 86* off 41, while Ashwin contributed 49 off 29.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Siechem Madurai Panthers had accused Dindigul Dragons of tampering with the ball using towels treated with chemicals during the TNPL 2025 match between the two sides in Salem. The Panthers coach Shijit Chandran sent a complaint to franchise CEO Pooja Damodaran and then forwarded the same to TNPL authorities. As per the website, the letter read:

"The ball's condition deteriorated rapidly during our innings, affecting our batsmen's performance. You can hear the sound of every shot our batters played after the powerplay, which were as if they were hitting hard stone instead of a cricket ball.

"We are of the view that the Dindigul Dragons team used foreign substances to alter the ball's condition, including using special towels with pre-applied roughening agent, which is unacceptable and against the spirit of the game, and amounts to cheating," the complaint letter reportedly added.

TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan, however, dismissed the ball-tampering allegations and stated that no evidence has been found to support the claims. Kannan said in a statement (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"The towels in question were TNCA-issued and equally available to both teams. The Playing Control Team - including umpires and the match referee - maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match. No concerns were raised during play, and no verifiable evidence has been provided. The claims appear speculative and post-facto in nature."

"Should the franchise possess credible and verifiable evidence, they may submit a formal request for an Independent Commission of Enquiry by 3 PM on 17th June, along with supporting material," the statement added.

Significantly, if Siechem Madurai Panthers fail to prove the ball-tampering allegations, they are likely to face sanctions under the TNCA code of conduct and operational rules, the report added.

Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in TNPL 2025

In four matches in TNPL 2025, Ashwin has claimed three wickets at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 8.35. He picked up 2-33 against Lyca Kovai Kings in the opening match of the edition in Coimbatore. After going wicketless in the next two games, he claimed 1-29 against Chepauk Super Gillies on June 16.

The all-rounder has been impressive with the bat. In four matches, the 38-year-old has scored 149 runs at an average of 137.25. His best of 67 was registered against Chepauk Super Gillies in Salem in match number 14.

