Ravichandran Ashwin explains the importance of IPL for 2024 T20 World Cup in US & Caribbean

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the significance of the Indian Premier League for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the United States of America and the Caribbean Islands.

The ace spinner said that playing across 10+ venues in the IPL will help both the Indian and overseas players gain experience of playing on different grounds. The 36-year-old stressed that such experience will be valuable for players to adjust to the conditions for the ICC tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, August 15:

“(IPL experience helping overseas players in India) Many foreign professionals are coming here to play IPL every year. A minimum of 8-9 foreign players will be there for every IPL team. All these players get vital, valuable information and knowledge when they come here for IPL.”

He continued:

“They are here for 3 months every year. In some practice facilities, it might turn square, and the wickets will be tough. They gain valuable and rich experience. So, when they come here [US & Caribbean] to play the T20 World Cup, literally, it won’t look like an away condition for them at all.”

The off-spinner added that though the Hardik Pandya-led side lost the T20I series 2-3 in the West Indies, they gained rich experience ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup:

“On West Indian grounds, the air blows from different directions. So, there is this ‘with the wind’ and ‘against the wind’ concept. Even if you understand the concept, the opponent team will be ahead by 2-3 balls. And in T20Is, these 2-3 balls will be a massive advantage. So, there will be valuable lessons for many cricketers from this tour.”

Ravichandran Ashwin stresses on importance of CPL for 2024 T20 World Cup

Like the IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the experience of playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be equally handy during the 2024 T20 World Cup. On this, he said:

“Whereas a foreign team because of their IPL experience, has already gained these valuable lessons. So, when a World Cup takes place in India, many teams will already come with massive knowledge. There won’t be any surprise element for them. But when there is a World Cup in West Indies, they will come with their rich experience, thanks to CPL.”

Ashwin further stressed how Nicholas Pooran used the experience of playing in the CPL to his advantage in Guyana. The left-handed batter smashed 67 off just 40 balls in the second T20I at the venue. He said:

“Especially in the two T20Is that were played in Guyana, West Indies really looked a cut above the opposition. They have experience playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors. Both Pooran and Hetmyer have played for them. They know the par score and what shots to play on that ground. So, they bossed the conditions in those two T20Is.”

Pooran also finished as the top run-getter in the series, with 176 runs in five games at a strike rate of 141.93. As a result, the Rovman Powell-led side registered a rare series win against India.