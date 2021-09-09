"Ravichandran Ashwin given a consolation cup to make up for disappointment in England" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise selection for the T20 World Cup is only a "consolation cup" by the selectors to make up for his disappointment in the ongoing Test series in England. The former captain also expressed his doubts over Ashwin getting a chance in the playing XI in the T20 event.

The T20 World Cup squad was announced when Team India were in Manchester, preparing for their fifth and final Test against England. Here, Ravichandran Ashwin, the ICC's second-ranked Test bowler, has failed to make it to the XI so far, with the management preferring Ravindra Jadeja's all-round abilities.

Speaking in this regard to Sports Tak on Wednesday, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Ashwin's return is a good thing but we'll have to wait and see if he gets a place in the playing XI. You have selected him in the 15, that's alright, you chose him in the squad in England as well but are not giving him the chance in the XI. So, he's perhaps just given a consolation cup to make up for the disappointment that he might have from here (in England). Will he play in the XI? Only time will tell."

While it's hard to verify or refute Sunil Gavaskar's claims, there is likely to be more than one reason influencing Ravichandran Ashwin's selection.

India don't have the services of young off-spinner Washington Sundar, who opened a spot in the team. The slow and abrasive pitches in the UAE are also likely to favor Ashwin's off-spinners over Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's leg-breaks. Moreover, Ashwin's record in white-ball cricket in the last four years has been impressive too - 39 wickets in the last four IPL seasons.

"MS Dhoni being the mentor bigger news than Ashwin's selection" - Sunil Gavaskar

What would be MS Dhoni's impact on India's T20 World Cup campaign?

Another massive talking point from the squad announcement was the return of former captain MS Dhoni as a mentor to the team.

Sunil Gavaskar said the development was even bigger than Ashwin's selection, given how Dhoni's experience is likely to benefit the team in spades. Gavaskar added in this regard:

"MS Dhoni being the mentor is bigger news than Ashwin's selection because a captain, who led India to the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup wins, if he's in that camp, then India will immensely benefit from it."

India's T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 24 against arch rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

