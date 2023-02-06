Ravichandran Ashwin gives a hilarious reply to a tweet about the 1 thing starting with 'B' that boys want

Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his witty comments and replies on Twitter. He has built a huge fan following on social media with his unique takes on the recent events in the cricket world.

Recently, a tweet went viral on social media, where a person with a female username wrote that boys want only one thing. Giving a hint about what they like, the user wrote that the thing's name starts with 'B'.

This tweet received responses from multiple fans, with users suggesting some creative answers. Ravichandran Ashwin also noticed the tweet. He quoted it and replied:

"Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

Cricket fans on Twitter loved the response from the Indian all-rounder. His reply has received close to 10,000 likes in an hour. 892 Twitter users have retweeted it so far, while 70 have quoted it and left their own comment on it.

Ravichandran Ashwin will soon be in action in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

2nd Test: South Africa v India - Day 3 (Image: Getty)

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will begin this Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. It will be a four-match series, with the other three Tests scheduled to take place in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

The series against Australia is quite important for India, as far as the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final is concerned. India need to win the series by 2-0, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to confirm a place in the WTC final.

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 . My morning coffee came with this and I wonder who has done this My morning coffee came with this and I wonder who has done this😂😂. https://t.co/TAamDMcLVH

Rohit Sharma will return to the Indian Test team for this series. The Indian captain missed the last Test against Bangladesh in December 2022. He will hope that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja destroy the Australian batting lineup, the way they did in the previous two home Test series against the Aussies.

How many wickets will R Ashwin take in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series? Share your views in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes