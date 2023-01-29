Ravichandran Ashwin hails Mohammed Siraj for becoming No. 1 ODI bowler: “He has been outstanding”

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded pacer Mohammed Siraj after the latter recently became the No. 1 ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings. Hailing Siraj, Ashwin said that the fast bowler has the full repertoire, from outswingers and inswingers to bouncers and slower balls.

In the latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers, Siraj claimed the top spot for the first time in his career, pushing behind Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand’s Trent Boult. While the Indian fast bowler has 729 points in the bowling rankings, Hazlewood is on 727 and Boult on 708.

Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the one-day series against Sri Lanka, claiming nine scalps in three matches at an average of 10.22. He impressed in the subsequent ODIs against New Zealand as well, picking up five wickets in two games at an average of 11.20.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Mohammed Siraj journey has been inspiring 🤩



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter From being trolled to being the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the worldMohammed Siraj journey has been inspiring 🤩 From being trolled to being the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world 🌟🇮🇳Mohammed Siraj journey has been inspiring 🤩✨#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/9yTFmrmZua

Praising the 28-year-old over his amazing run in the one-day format, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“World’s No. 1 ODI bowler. What does he not have? If you want outswinger, he has it. If you want inswinger, he has it. If you want bouncer, he has it. If you want a slower ball, he has it. If you want him to become No. 1 bowler, he can become that too.

“He has been outstanding. His attitude and the way he showed composure during the Michael Bracewell-Mitchell Santner onslaught turned the game in India’s favor.”

Siraj was the standout bowler with figures of 4/46 in the first ODI against the Kiwis in Hyderabad, a game in which 686 runs were scored.

“He will smile even if he gets smashed” - Ravichandran Ashwin praises Mohammed Siraj’s attitude

Apart from his bowling performances, Ashwin also extolled Siraj for maintaining a positive attitude irrespective of the results. Describing the right-arm pacer as a cricketer with a big heart, Ashwin commented:

“He has a big heart, the entire repertoire and charming bubble-gum chewing face. He works hard and at the same time looks relaxed as well. He will smile even if he gets smashed.”

He also opposed those who criticized the fast bowler for being too expensive in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin concluded:

“People have trolled him for death bowling in the IPL. That’s totally wrong because anyone can get smashed in IPL with the dew and small grounds.”

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial Onwards and upwards from here SeriesOnwards and upwards from here Series ✅ Onwards and upwards from here 💪 https://t.co/WAhcgX3A3U

Siraj has played 65 IPL matches so far, in which he has claimed 59 wickets at an average of 33.07 and an economy rate of 8.78.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes