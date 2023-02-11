Ravichandran Ashwin leapfrogs Harbhajan Singh to become second highest wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-highest wicket-taker in the Border Gavaskar Trophy after India won the first Test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs on Saturday, February 11.

On Day 3 of the Test match at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Ashwin claimed figures of 5/37 to demolish Australia's batting order in the second innings.

With his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests, Ashwin has now taken 97 Test wickets against Australia. He surpassed Harbhajan Singh's tally of 95 wickets to become the second highest wicket-taker in the Border Gavaskar Trophy's history.

Former India captain Anil Kumble leads the charts with 111 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 30.32. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is now in joint-third place with 95 wickets.

Ashwin was handed the new ball alongside Mohammed Shami against Australia's batting line-up, which had five left-handers. To prepare against the Ashwin challenge, the visitors picked Baroda's Mahesh Pithiya to practice with, who has a similar action to that of the senior Indian player.

However, the move seemed futile as the Aussies had no response to Ashwin's slider, sharp turner, or the length ball. Barring Usman Khawaja, the remaining four scalps by Ashwin came via trapping batters in front of the wicket.

India take 1-0 lead amid pitch controversy as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shine with the ball

Ahead of the series opener, Australian media alleged that the Nagpur pitch was doctored to favor spin-bowling. Australia were bowled out for 177 in the first innings.

The hosts rode on the brilliance of skipper Rohit Sharma's 120, followed by useful knocks from Ravindra Jadeja (70), Axar Patel (84) and Mohammed Shami (37) in the middle and lower order. India posted 400 and took a lead of 223 runs.

Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel rattled Australia in the second session of the day. Pat Cummins & Co. were bowled out for a paltry 91 in 32.3 overs.

