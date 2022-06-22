Ravichandran Ashwin drops a spot in latest ICC Test all-rounder rankings

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has replaced India's Ravichandran Ashwin in the latest ICC men's rankings for Test all-rounders.

Bangladesh are currently on an all-format tour of the West Indies. Leading his team, Shakib scored a 51 (67) and a 63 (99) with the bat in the first Test. He also picked up a wicket, ending the match with overall figures of 1/51. His excellent outing was one of the few silver linings for the visitors in the eventual seven-wicket defeat.

This helped the 35-year-old gain 19 points to reach a rating of 346 and jump ahead of Ashwin and West Indies' Jason Holder to become the second-ranked all-rounder in the world. However, he's still far behind left-arm-spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been at the top since March with 385 rating points.

Bangladesh will play another Test against West Indies, starting on June 24, which will give Shakib a chance to close in on Jadeja. The latter's next possible Test could be India's rescheduled game against England, which will start on July 1. However, there might be a toss-up between him and Ashwin for a spot in the eleven.

Ravichandran Ashwin retains his spot in ICC men's rankings for bowlers

In the ICC men's bowling rankings, Kemar Roach surged into the top 10 on the back of his seven wickets against Bangladesh in the first Test. The right-arm pacer is now placed eighth and New Zealand's Neil Wagner and Trent Boult have been pushed to ninth and 10th, respectively.

Pat Cummins is still leading the chart with 901 points. Ashwin has retained his spot here and is placed second with 850 points. He is the only spinner in the top five and is followed by India's pace leader Jasprit Bumrah with 830 points. Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada come next.

There was no change in the ICC's top 10 rankings for batters. Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, and Kane Williamson make up the top five. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is placed eighth and former skipper Virat Kohli is 10th.

