Ravichandran Ashwin on Lucknow T20I: “Low-scoring thriller also a great advertisement for the game”

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that just like a high-scoring close game, a low-scoring thriller like the Lucknow T20I is also a great advertisement for cricket.

The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by six wickets in the second game of the three-match series against New Zealand in Lucknow, which courted controversy due to a sluggish surface. The hosts needed 19.5 overs to chase down a target of 100.

In the post-match presentation, Indian captain Hardik Pandya expressed his disappointment at the surface that was prepared for the game, terming it a ‘shocker’ of a pitch. However, Ashwin shared a differing view and opined that batters struggled in the game simply because they're not used to playing spin in T20 cricket.

Opening up on the Lucknow T20I controversy, the seasoned campaigner said on his YouTube channel:

“The main thing I noticed in the series against New Zealand was the low-scoring game in the T20Is. Many of them (fans) asked, “Is 100 even a target or what? Why did they make it so difficult?” I noticed some of those comments in our YouTube section and felt really bad reading those comments.”

Elaborating on modern-day batters’ woes against the spinning ball in the T20 format, the 36-year-old said:

“In today’s world, when it comes to T20 cricket, a batter’s requirement is just how well he can hit through the line when the ball is pitched up. 170-180 is considered the minimum score these days. They don’t face turning balls or lateral moment so much in T20 cricket. They don’t have enough practice to face that as well."

He continued:

“That low-scoring game became a thriller. But did the ball turn massively? Yes, the odd-ball did turn massively. But, just like a high-scoring thriller, a low-scoring thriller is also a great advertisement for the game.”

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the Lucknow T20I. However, they were restricted to 99-8 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, India stumbled to 70-4 before an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 31 between Suryakumar Yadav (26*) and Pandya (15*) took the team home in a tense finish with a ball to spare.

How Hardik Pandya reacted after Lucknow T20I win

Although India beat New Zealand by six wickets in Lucknow to square the series, captain Pandya was not too pleased with the pitch for the game. At the post-match presentation, he said:

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier.”

India went on to hammer New Zealand by 168 runs in the decider in Ahmedabad. After posting 234-4 batting first, they bundled out the Kiwis for 66 in 12.1 overs to win another bilateral T20 series at home.

